First Friday in Pineville will feature live entertainment | Daily index

With a variety of food and craft vendors and Main Street businesses open late, an annual event transforms Wyoming's county seat into a small town party on the first Friday of each month from April through August.

This year marks the third year of Pinevilles First Friday on Main Street, held from 5 to 8 p.m.

On May 3, live performances will be provided by Chase Griffith and Emily Brown.

We are very excited to be able to offer residents and visitors to our area the opportunity to go out on a Friday evening, on Main Street for a few hours, and enjoy great food, free music and crafts among which ones to choose, declared the municipal councilor. Debbie Bowling.

The best thing about First Friday is the camaraderie shared with friends and family, she added. I think the pandemic has made us all realize the importance of spending time with each other. First Friday provides the perfect backdrop for this to happen.

Food vendors expected to participate include The Taco Spot WV; Tante Es baked goods; I am sourdough breads and biscuits; Sugar Attack Cookie Company; Teatime sandwiches, salads, fruit parfaits; Hilltop coffee, lattes, iced coffee, smoothies; 304 The candy craze; Briarwood Farm, fresh produce, plants and cast iron grill.

Planned craft vendors include Appalachian Furnishings, Christinas Creations, Twisted Nurse Melts, Custom Trucker Hat Bar, Megans Designs and Boutique, The Yellow Box, Tolers Creations, Alexis Sammons Custom Shirts and LimeLife By Alcone Skincare.

JB inflatable games will be installed for children.

Vendors interested in participating in a First Friday are asked to call City Hall at 304-732-6255 to get on the list. Vendor space on Main Street is limited because the street is not closed, Bowling said.

As for live music, it's unpaid work, Bowling said, but artists get exposure and tips are welcome.

The city tries to offer something for all ages, so families will come, she said. We just want people to come out, eat something, spend a little money and have fun.

Mary Catherine Brooks, Wyoming County Report

– – –

Early in-person voting begins for 2024 primary elections

charleston, w.va. In-person early voting for West Virginia's 2024 primary elections begins Wednesday, May 1.

According to Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, early voting will take place in all 55 counties from Wednesday, May 1 through Saturday, May 11. All counties will offer early voting at the county courthouse or courthouse annex, and several counties will have additional community polling locations easily accessible to voters.

Warner said early voting is open at county courthouses and annexes during their regular business hours weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Days and hours of operation for early voting locations vary by county.

– – –

WVDOH continues to repair potholes in the spring

West Virginia Division of Highways road crews were scrubbing and filling potholes across the state on Tuesday.

Areas where teams continued their work include:

WV 16, White Oad Road and Needleseye Road, Fayette County.

US 219, US 60, WV 92 and Grassy Meadows Road, Greenbrier County.

Green Valley Road, Monroe County.

WV 55, WV 39 and WV 16, Nicholas County.

Carswell Hollow Road and Mud Fork Road, McDowell County.

WV 123, Sandlick Road, Hilltop Drive, Beeson Road and Pinoak Church Road, Mercer County.

Circleview Drive, Mount View Road, Ellison Ridge Road and Allentown Road, Raleigh County.

Wagon Wheel Road, Big Cub Creek Road, Coal Mountain Road, Cook-Cooper Hollow Road and Horse Creek Road, Wyoming County.

Bad weather may affect patch release schedules.

– – –

Concord University plans spring start

Concord University will hold its 149th spring celebration in three ceremonies over two days.

Ceremonies will take place in the main gymnasium of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center. Master’s candidates will be honored on Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. Undergraduate degree candidates will be recognized on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the ceremony in person, the university's Academic Technology Department will provide live streaming of the ceremony online. Visit www.concord.edu on the day of the event, then click on the start graphic on the main page.

Parking is on a first come, first served basis. Disabled parking spaces are available in several campus parking lots.

For general questions about commencement, please contact Lora Woolwine, executive assistant to the president, at 304-384-5224 or [email protected].

– – –

Fatal shooting under investigation in Raleigh County

A person was fatally shot Tuesday in Raleigh County, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting Tuesday on Beaver Pond Road in the Lester/Fairdale area, according to a news release.

The circumstances are under investigation. No charges have been filed.

– – –

W.Va. among top 4 states for early childhood education

charleston, w.va. West Virginia fell from sixth to fourth in the nation in preschool enrollment for 4-year-olds, according to a recent report from the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER).

The Mountain State improved its ranking from the previous year and once again met nine of NIEER's ten research-based quality standards.

According to the 2023 State Preschool Directory, West Virginia enrolled 67% of 4-year-olds and 7% of 3-year-olds in state-funded preschools, bringing total enrollment this year to 13,731. State spending increased by $4,097,211, totaling $96,556,175, with an additional $289,520 in federal COVID-19 relief funds helping to support the program. Spending per child was $7,053 in 2022-23, a slight increase from the previous year.

The West Virginia Department of Education's (WVDE) Universal Pre-Kindergarten System offers programs in all 55 counties, serving all 4-year-olds as well as some 3-year-olds, at no cost to families.

Universal pre-kindergarten registration is open in the Mountain State in all 55 counties. More details about these free programs are listed on WVDE's Universal Pre-K website.

– – –

Black fly suppression effort planned for Thursday

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological blackfly suppression on the Greenbrier, New and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, May 2, weather conditions and water levels permitting.

Depending on weather conditions and water levels, treatments could continue until Friday May 3.