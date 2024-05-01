Sammy Hagar receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Rocker Sammy Hagar received the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday morning. Guy Fieri served as emcee for the event as Hagar's longtime manager Tom Consolo and his friend, singer John Mayer, took to the podium to offer kind words about the rockstar. “Sammy, your work ethic is, honestly, like nothing I’ve ever seen. When we first started together, you called me early in the day and said, “Are your sleeves rolled up?” Since that day, they haven’t come down,” Consolo said. “You’re the idea guy, you always have one. We can pitch something on the phone, but by the time we hang up, you've got it 100% finished and it's ready to go. The moment was not lost on Hagar. He revealed his mother was “in love with the Walk of Fame in the '60s.” “We had nothing, maybe enough money for gas to get to the beach. Four kids raised by a single mother and she wants to come here and see the movie stars. She was really in love with the film industry and Clark Gable and those guys,” he explained. “I remember seeing this thing and thinking it was way beyond a dream. You have dreams, then you have the dream you didn’t dream,” he exclaimed. “It's one of those dreams I didn't dream of and- wow.” Sammy Hagar at the star ceremony where Sammy Hagar receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) For 50 years, the Red Rocker has been a musical powerhouse. In the early 1970s, he appeared with the group Montrose. He went solo before becoming the lead singer of Van Halen from the mid-80s to the early 90s. He then played with Los Tres Gusanos, Sammy Hagar and the Waboritas, Planet Us. He is now one of the super groups Chicken Foot and Sammy Hagar and the Circle. He is also a talented songwriter who wrote “I Can't Drive 55”, “Right Now” and “Why Can't This Be Love”. The Grammy Award-winning artist is also a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Known for his good-time personality, Mayer debunked claims that the rocker was a party-goer. “He’s partying,” the singer said. “It celebrates being alive. He celebrates his friends, their talents and their achievements. He celebrates this celebration itself as a thing. Have a good time all the time! Mayer then explained how Hagar took that part of his personality and marketed it in other ways. In 1990, he opened Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He then launched Cabo Wabo Tequila, Rum Sammys Beach Bar, Holy Spirits, Cocktails at Sammys Beach Bar And Red Rocker Co. Brewery Hagar's Star is located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue.



