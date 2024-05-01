Entertainment
Gateway Arts Council Announces 2024-25 Series
SIDNEY — The Gateway Arts Council has announced its 2024-25 Presents series, which features a group of '90s country stars, the return of a popular Christmas act and tributes to Whitney Houston and Fleetwood Mac.
All performances will take place in the Sidney High School auditorium.
The Frontmen, featuring the dynamic vocals of '90s country legends Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), will perform at 7 p.m. on November 9.
The 3 Redneck Tenors will return at 7 p.m. on December 8. Queen of the Night, a celebration of Whitney Houston, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on February 16, 2025. Tusk, early tributes to Fleetwood Mac, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on May 11, 2025.
For 36 years, the Gateway Arts Council has brought professional entertainment to the North Miami Valley.
“We couldn’t be more excited about all the new shows we’ll be offering next season,” said Ellen Keyes, executive director of Gateway. “Gateway strives to bring the best entertainment to our region and this year is no exception. Our success relies on the support of our sponsors, patrons and donors. With their strong support, we can bring wonderful entertainment to our area.
Season tickets are $135 for all four shows. Subscriptions for The Frontmen, Queen of the Night and Tusk can be purchased for $115. Tickets are also available per performance.
Tickets will go on sale to current season ticket holders in mid-May and to the public on May 6.
For more information on any of these programs, call Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.
The Frontists
With their combined vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver an energetic show filled with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands, as well as songs from some of the artists who influenced them.
The Frontmen offer a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Powerhouse hits performed by country music's “Frontmen” include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won't Roll,” “I'll Still Be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be.” (False or true). Lonestar hits such as “Amazed”, “Smile” and “I'm Already There”, as well as Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas”, “Amy's Back in Austin” and “What Might Have Been” . These songs and many others included in their shows are the soundtrack to a generation.
Tickets are $46, with a $1 discount for AAA members.
3 redneck tenors
These true stars of Broadway and Opera are ready to rock your holiday with a festival of classic, pop, and deep-fried musical delights. Familiar Christmas tunes from the series include classics like “Sleigh Ride”, “White Christmas”, “I'll Be Home for Christmas”, “Santa Baby”, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Blue Christmas” , “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Silent Night.” You'll also enjoy Christmas parodies like “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “I Saw Mom Kissing Santa” and some other nice surprises.
Tickets are $30, with a $1 discount for AAA members.
Queen of the Night, a tribute to Whitney Houston
Queen of the Night is a celebration of the music and life of someone considered one of the greatest singers of all time, Whitney Houston. Experience the ultimate tribute to Whitney Houston's remarkable musical repertoire in an electrifying production that pays homage to her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band.
Prepare to be blown away by an extraordinary journey through three decades of all-time hits such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “One Moment In Time”, “I'm Every Woman”, “I Will Always Love You”, “My Love is Your Love”, “So Moving”, “Running to You”, “Saving All My Love”, “How Will I Know”, “Million Dollar Bill”, “The Greatest love of all” and many others. .
Tickets are $35, with a $1 discount for AAA members.
Tusk, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Tusk emulates the musicality and harmonies of one of the most dynamic bands of the century, Fleetwood Mac. They quickly became Fleetwood Mac's most sought-after tribute, performing all the classic hits in addition to paying tribute in exacting fashion.
Tusk perfectly creates a haunting and familiar atmosphere that will allow all participants to take a long journey into the past. They capture every essence of Fleetwood Mac, all the energy, dynamics, sound, incredible harmonies, musicianship and all the mystique.
Tusk has been touring the country since 2008 under the name The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
All five members of Tusk have played music together over the years in various configurations of original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles, and alternative rock groups. Time, trust and a close friendship have cultivated an intimate familiarity with each other's musical nuances, shaping each performance with such precision that even the slightest variation, virtually invisible to all but the five musicians sharing the stage, elicits a ” wink and nod,” and usually an inside joke.
Tickets are $46, with a $1 discount for AAA members.
