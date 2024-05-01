Shah Rukh Khan says Virat Kohli is like a 'Daamad' for our Bollywood fraternity

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised the stylish Indian batting man Virat Kohli, saying I simply love him.

Talking about his relationship with Kohli, Shah Rukh said, “I have spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say he is our son-in-law, he is the Daamad of our brotherhood. He was the one who knew him the most compared to the other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and spent a lot of time with them.

I have known him since he was in a relationship and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So he spent many days with us and became very friendly, the KKR co-owner told Star Sports.

Shah Rukh has worked with Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma in many films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among others. He had also attended their wedding in 2017. But it's not just on-screen magic that bonds these two; their off-screen encounters are equally enchanting.

So, I taught him the dance steps of the title song of the film Pathan. I saw him in one of the matches in India, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja during the match. They were trying to do this dance move, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them to let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other championships, whenever you dance, you will at least call me and ask how to do the steps, SRK added .

(With contributions from agencies)