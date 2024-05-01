Entertainment
ESO in concert, Bluey on stage
Ode to the joy of ESO
The Elgin Master Chorale joins the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, the composer's last and one of the best known in the classical canon. The first major composition written for voice, its fourth movement is the famous Ode to Joy, which features four singers and choir. Music director Chad Goodman directs the program, which also includes Mozart's Ave Verum Corpus and Jessie Montgomery's Hymn for Everyone. Concerts take place at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets range from $20 to $65; $10 for students. elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday May 5
Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will headline Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights on Friday, May 3.
Great thanks guitar Hey Nonny
Internationally renowned Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto headlines Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, in a performance that combines instruments with stories from the guitarist's life. Hiroya Tsukamoto is not your standard manipulator, Chip Brooks, co-owner of Hey Nonny, said in a prepared statement. His style is more delicate, moving and eclectic, which makes this show so special. $12-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday May 3
Blueys Big Play, the stage version of the Emmy Award-winning animated preschool television series about an adventurous Blue Heeler dog, comes to the Auditorium Theater this weekend.
Courtesy of Darren Thomas
Bluey on stage
Blueys Big Play, the stage version of the Emmy Award-winning animated preschool television series, is coming to the Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, for a brief run. Launched in Australia in 2018, the series centers on Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who turns everyday activities into extraordinary adventures. The stage adaptation stars Bluey and his friends Bingo, Bandit and Chilli and incorporates live actors, puppets, new music by composer Joff Bush and a story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. $36.50 to $81.50. broadwayinchicago.com. 6 p.m. Friday May 3; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday May 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday May 5
Dance ensemble addresses gun violence
Chicago Danztheater Ensembles' 22nd season continues with Panther in the Sky in the auditorium of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave., Chicago. Written by Lani Montreal, with musical direction by Chip Payos, the play tells the story of four mothers who lost their teenage sons to gun violence. $10 to $30. danztheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18
Antonia Bennett, daughter of the late jazz icon Tony Bennett, performs jazz standards and his original compositions at Club Arcada as part of its Legends and Legacies series.
Courtesy of Peter Mellekas
Antonia Bennett in concert
Antonia Bennett, daughter of the late crooner Tony Bennett, performs selections from the American songbook as well as his original compositions at Club Arcada, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, as part of its Legends and Legacies series. Touring in support of his upcoming album, Bennett will share stories about his childhood with his father, their time together on the road and memories of his father's friends Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Dean Martin, among others. “It is an honor to carry on my dear father’s legacy and share the stage with the Todd Hunter Trio,” Bennett said in a prepared statement. This evening will be a journey through the songs that have shaped the American musical landscape, as well as some of my own compositions that are close to my heart. $25. (630) 962-7000 or clubarcada.com. 9 p.m. Friday May 3; 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday May 4; and 6 p.m. Sunday May 5
Praize Productions presents the dance theater piece Black Love Reigns Supreme.
Courtesy of Praize Productions Inc.
Celebrating Black Love
Praize Productions Inc., a nonprofit corporation comprised of a professional dance company, youth ensemble and performing arts academy, presents Black Love Reigns Supreme at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts , 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The multidisciplinary production highlights all aspects of love: Eros (romantic), Philia (friendly) and Agape (altruistic) across all ages and generations. $45-$125. praizeproductions.comr. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 3 and 4
Art in Wilder Park
The Elmhurst Art Museum launches its free Art in Wilder Park family art festival at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. In addition to artisans selling jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, prints, fiber arts and food from local vendors, the mini-festival includes a recently commissioned installation by artist/illustrator Dave Pryor titled Monsters in Wilder Park: A Kid-Powered Art Show. , composed of six large-scale cut-out sculptures inspired by local children's drawings. Pryor designed puppets for the museum's upcoming exhibition Designing Donkey Hodie: From Make-Believe to Someplace Else. The festival includes a treasure hunt and hands-on activities for children. Free. elmhurstartmuseum.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday May 4 and 5. Installations visible until July 31
New MCA exhibition
The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave., presents Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence, the first major retrospective of the Texas-born artist whose abstract paintings and handmade works on paper focus on the relationship between the earthly and metaphysical realms. Chicago residents: $19 adults, $10 students, seniors, teachers. Non-residents: $22 adults, $14 students, seniors, teachers. (312) 280-2660 or mcachicago.org. From Saturday May 4 to January 5, 2025
Magical Cinco de Mayo
The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave., in Chicago, celebrates Cinco de Mayo with back-to-back performances in Spanish and English by physician magician Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz, a native of Mexico City. $30 to $75. (888) 495-9001 or rhapsodytheater.com. Performances in English at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5; Performances in Spanish at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 and at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday May 5
Exhibit examines genocide
The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Centers' Spagat Family exhibit: Voices of Genocide examines how genocide persists across time and geography. The exhibit includes profiles of survivors and descendants of genocides in Armenia, Guatemala, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rwanda and Burma, who discuss conditions that can lead to genocide and intervention and prevention efforts. The museum is at 9602 Woods Drive, Skokie. Timed/dated entry costs between $6 and $18 for the special exhibits, virtual reality exhibits, and holographic theater show. Free for general admission. (847) 967-4800 or ilholocaustmuseum.org/. In progress
