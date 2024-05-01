Scooby-Doo Live Action TV series in the works on Netflix





Greg Berlanti and Netflix take a ride in the Mystery Machine. The streaming giant is close to closing a deal for a live-action TV series based on the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Scooby Doo. The project has a script-to-series commitment at Netflix, meaning that if the script is well received, it would trigger a straight-to-series order for what is considered a live-action update of the classic cartoon. Representatives from Netflix, producers Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions declined to comment as the deal has not yet been officially closed. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg – who have previously adapted Cowboy Bebop for Netflix and High fidelity for Hulu – are attached to write the script and executive produce via André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, of their Midnight Radio banner. Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter will produce alongside the company's Leigh London Redman. Jonathan Gabay of Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson of Midnight Radio will be credited as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti has been based for years, is the studio since the company owns the Hanna-Barbera animation studio. The live drama version Scooby Doo comes after Warner Bros. Pictures revived the beloved franchise about a dog and his friends Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne (sometimes with his less-loved nephew, Scrappy-Doo) who solve mysteries as a live-action feature film in the early '90s 2000. . The pic, written by James Gunn and starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini and Rowan Atkinson, grossed $275 million worldwide and spawned a sequel two years later. A third film was ultimately scrapped. In 2009, however, Cartoon Network made a live-action comedy horror film with a then largely unknown cast. More recently, Warner's brother Max launched an animated spin-off, Velma, intended for adults. (The second season of executive producer and voice actor Mindy Kaling's series premiered in April and is awaiting news on its future.) Created in 1969 by screenwriters Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, the animated film Scooby Doo The cartoon aired in syndication on CBS and ABC until its cancellation in 1986. The franchise has featured numerous adaptations and spinoffs over the years and is considered one of the greatest television cartoons in history . THE Scooby Doo The drama comes as Berlanti continues to deliver product for Netflix. In addition to the Lifetime hit that became Netflix You, Berlanti recently launched the Max transfer Dead Boy Detectives. The series, considered an emanation of Sand seller, landed in Netflix's top 10 American series within 24 hours of its launch. Berlanti Productions was also behind the Netflix project Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Berlanti/Schechter Films also inked a first-time feature deal with the streamer. Berlanti's TV list also includes Max's Girls on the bus (which was briefly developed at Netflix), the final season of The CW series Superman and Lois, All American, All American: Homecoming, NBC Find and the medical drama to come Dr. Wolf. Berlanti is replaced by CAA and Felker Toczek. Meanwhile, for Midnight Radio, Scooby would become the prolific production company's latest television foray after Amazon's. Citadel and MGM+ From. The company, taken over by WME, had previously adapted Cowboy Bebop as a live-action series from its original anime.

