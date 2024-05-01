Entertainment
Better to understand than to criticize:
The first time I met Glenn was at his brother Kenny and sister-in-law Tressie's wedding anniversary party. Kenny was a hospice patient and I was his social worker. Glenn walked into the party with a swagger, wore dark tinted sunglasses, grabbed his belt, pulled up his pants, stuck out his chest, and sat down at the kitchen table. I thought, “Who is this guy wearing black sunglasses on an overcast day?” “To be honest, I thought, 'This guy is pretty arrogant.' Little did I know that in the not-so-distant future I would become Glenn's hospice social worker, and neither would he?
Glenn was admitted to hospice care for terminal liver cancer at the age of eighty-two. When I arrived at Glenn and his wife's Joann home for my first social work visit, Chrissie, Glenn's caregiver, had just finished bathing Glenn and was changing the bed. Glenn's hospital room with Glenn still inside. She was struggling a bit and asked me for help. We therefore dispensed with formalities; I put on a pair of latex gloves and helped Chrissie change the bed. When you're a palliative care worker, that's what you do.
Once Glenn was comfortably seated, I began the formalities. I explained my role as their hospice social worker and spent some time getting to know each other. Glenn grew up in Adams County and was nicknamed “Glenn Roy the Wild Boy” by his family. He had worked at a local lumber yard for a few years, then at Shupert's Tire Shop in West Union. He became permanently disabled following a back injury at the age of thirty-seven.
Glenn and Joann “were saved at White Oak Church” when they were in their 40s. Joann shared, “Glenn loved playing guitar and singing old-time gospel songs. He learned to play guitar by listening to Johnny Cash. If Glenn were in the next room playing and singing, you'd think it was Johnny Cash. And Glen always liked to dress in black, so everyone called him “the black man.”
Glen talked about how much he loved God and loved to sing. He said: “I’ve played everywhere! » then he asked Joann, “Take this picture of me playing and show her.” Sure enough, he was dressed in black and wearing his signature black sunglasses.
Glen then told a story that shocked me: “I was playing at this church and there were some teenagers there. » Joann interjected: “They were sitting in the back and they put on their sunglasses to make fun of Glenn. It kind of hurt his feelings. Glenn continued: “This boy came up and said, 'Do you think you're cool or something with those black sunglasses?' » I asked Glenn if he had answered the boy and he replied, “No, he didn't know.” nothing better.” Glen went on to explain, “When I was thirty-seven years old, I was working on a tractor-trailer tire when it blew out and threw me across the room into the wall. It permanently injured my back and eyes. Since then, sunlight really hurts my eyes. That's why I have to wear dark glasses.
A few years earlier, I had made the same snap judgment about Glenn as I had about this teenager! Maybe this teenager didn't know any better, but I should have. I confessed and apologized to Glenn, and we had a wonderful, frank conversation about how understanding is better than criticism. I told Glenn about Stefan, a twenty-year-old man I went to church with. Stefan was telling me about buying and collecting “Transformers”. I thought, “It's a bit childish for an adult to buy toys and play with them.” » Until Stefan told me the rest of the story: “I was in a learning disabilities class at school. I had trouble understanding things, so I bought and practiced assembling Transformers to help me learn to understand things. Stefan had created his own type of occupational therapy. I had no idea!
We often have no idea why people do what they do. The Apostle Paul wrote, “For what man knows the things of a man, except the spirit of man which is in him? (1 Corinthians 2:11). And Oswald Chambers wrote: “Never make the mistake of trying to use your life as a model for someone else's. » (My maximum for his highest). This is why understanding is better than criticism. Criticism is sterile and fruitless, but understanding is fertile. Understanding and acceptance extends to others the grace to risk, to be, to grow.
“For the Lord sees not as man sees; for man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart. (1 Samuel 16:7)
Loren Hardin was a social worker at SOMC-Hospice for twenty-nine years. He can be contacted at 740-357-6091 or at [email protected]. You can order Lorens' book, Straight Paths: Insights for Living from those who have completed the course at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
