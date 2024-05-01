Snubbed KL Rahul gets support from Bollywood star after T20 World Cup omission

KL Rahul was one of the biggest absentees from the T20 World Cup squad named by the BCCI on Tuesday. The veteran keeper-batsman was not even named in the reserve list for the showpiece event. Despite being the IPL captain and the first wicketkeeper-batsman in IPL 2024 to complete 400 runs, Rahul was overlooked. After this decision, Rahul found a voice of support in a popular Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh. He wrote on X: “KL Rahul should have been there in the #T20WorldCup team.”

Rahul's LSG team beat MI on Tuesday. Marcus Stoinis once again saved a victory as Lucknow Super Giants emerged triumphant with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in course. LSG struggled in the opening and suffered a middle order. collapse, but Stoinis played an influential shot, which allowed the hosts to emerge victorious.

While chasing 145, Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed for a golden duck on his IPL debut in the opener. Nuwan Thurshara took his wicket, which marked his first wicket in the cash-rich league.

Jasprit Bumrah remained silent during the powerplay as skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis tried to help the team recover from the early blow.

They stitched a stand of 58 points, which helped them cover the important part of the chase of 145 points. Rahul looked solid in his 28 runs before his counterpart Hardik Panday dismissed him.

Stoinis (62) continued to lead the charge with the bat throughout before Mohammad Nabi drew on his experience to end Australia's stay on the field.

LSG lost Ashton Turner and Ashton Turner in quick succession, but Nicholas Pooran stayed until the end to clinch victory for the hosts.

It was LSG's sixth home win and helped them move up to third place with 12 points from 10 matches. MI remained in 9th place with six points from 12 matches.

Earlier in the innings, for LSG, Mohsin Khan took two wickets, while Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi scalped one each. Wadhera scored a 46, Ishan Kishan played a crucial knock of 32 and Tim David made 35 runs in 18 balls to propel Mumbai to a competitive total.

Electing to bowl first, a brilliant catch from Marcus Stoinis off Mohsin Khan's delivery marked an early end to Rohit Sharma's stay at the crease in the 2nd over.

LSG extended their good start as Stoinis bagged the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, further spoiling hopes for MI's big total plans in the powerplay. In the 3rd over, Ravi Bishnoi delivered a sensational direct hit to send Tilak Varma packing after scoring just 10 runs.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya struggled to get fit in IPL 2024, and being fired just hours after the T20 World Cup squad was announced was the last thing he needed . LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq bamboozled Pandya completely and KL Rahul took a clean catch behind the stumps.

After Mumbai lost four wickets and managed just 28 runs in the powerplay, Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan, with their occasional boundaries, kept MI's hopes alive.

In the 9th over, Kishan was given a lifeline as his catch was dropped by Ashton Turner on 8. Wadhera and Kishan tried to go for the big hits, but MI never recovered after losing four wickets in advantage digital.

Ravi Bishnoi picked up his first wicket of the evening by removing Kishan for 32. In the 15th over, Wadhera hammered speedster Mayank Yadav for two maximums and a boundary, mustering 16 runs. Wadhera kept the runs flowing for MI, and the batting took Mumbai past the 100-run mark.

Mohsin's sneering Yorker ended Wadhera's stay at the crease as the batter returned to the pavilion after scoring 46 runs. In the 19th over, Mayank Yadav joined the wicket-taking group by removing new batter Mohammad Nabi for a run. After getting his first wicket, Mayank left the field without completing his turn.

In the last over, Tim David smoked Mohsin for 17 runs with the help of two boundaries, propelling his team to 144/7 in 20 overs.

With PTI inputs