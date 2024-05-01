Gaming and Payments Drive Digital Entertainment Journey





In line with the digital transformation that affects all sectors,Six flags has embarked on a digital transformation initiative aimed at redefining the customer experience at theme parks. At the heart of this effort is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies aimed at transforming every aspect of the customer journey. One of the key elements of this initiative is the launch of Missi Six, a digital concierge service powered by generative AI. Set to debut on a revamped website launching this year, Missi Six will provide customers with personalized recommendations and support tailored to their preferences. Additionally, a redesigned mobile app will feature interactive maps for park navigation, mobile food ordering and real-time updates on attractions and events. These enhancements are complemented by the upcoming launch of the Six Flags Digital Wallet, a platform that allows customers to access their loyalty benefits and make payments using their preferred methods via app, smartwatch or the bracelets. This innovation will eliminate the need for physical wallets, providing a secure and hassle-free payment experience at all Six Flags theme and water parks. Technology initiatives are made possible through the collaborative efforts ofThe Digital Alliancea consortium of leading technology companies including Google, DellAndHCL technology. Together, the companies identify and implement solutions to improve the guest and team member experience, with the goal of transforming Six Flags into a technology-centric entertainment company,Omar Jacques Omranchief digital officer of Six Flags, said in a Monday, April 29 Press release. Expanding its frontiers in digital entertainment, Six Flags is also venturing into the video gaming industry with the launch of what it calls the largest electronic gaming initiative in the theme park industry. This initiative includes the development of a new metaverse gaming platform that merges the excitement of theme parks with the immersive world of online gaming. Meanwhile, the gaming industry itself is undergoing a digital transformation. MGM Resorts Internationalone of the LasLas Vegasthe largest casino operators, recentlyreported robustincrease in incomedriven by its investment in the online gaming joint venture,PariMGM. As BetMGM emerges as a leading competitor in iGaming and sports betting in the United States, the company is expanding its digital footprint through strategic partnerships and platform enhancements, strengthening its position in an evolving digital landscape. The online sports betting and casino platform recently partnered with X (formerly Twitter), making it the exclusive Live Odds sports betting partner for the social media platform. The collaboration integrates BetMGM offerings into the X platform, allowing users to access the BetMGM website and app directly from X, improving accessibility and engagement for sports fans. At the same time, there is a digital shift in the way players manage their payments. Researchby PYMNTS Intelligence indicates growing demand for digital instant payment methods among gamers, challenging the traditional dominance of cash payments. Actually,76% of playersthose who can't access instant payments would do so if they could, prompting companies likeCésars Sports bettingto offer instant push-to-card payments within their applications. The move not only improves customer satisfaction but also promotes loyalty among gaming enthusiasts, illustrating the importance of digital payments in shaping the gaming experience. For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.

