Sammy Hagar gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – San Bernardino Sun

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Tuesday (April 30), honoring rock and heavy metal singer, songwriter and guitarist Sammy Hagar for a career during which he sold more than 50 million albums.

Singer John Mayer and Tom Consolo, Hager's longtime manager, were expected to join him at the ceremony near Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard, which was to be hosted by chef and television personality Guy Fieri.

Hagar's star is opposite Fieri's. The two founded the Santo Spirit tequila brand in 2019.

“The idea of ​​where I come from in life, where my beginnings were, and having this (star) here, the number of people I would have to thank, it would be impossible to do in one day,” Hagar said Tuesday . .

His mother loved the Walk of Fame and would take him and his siblings to see it when they were growing up in Fontana, he said.

“She would like to come here and see the movie stars,” Hagar said. “She was really in love with the movie industry and Clark Gable and those guys. I remember seeing this thing and thinking it was way beyond even a dream. You have dreams and then you have the dream you didn't dream. It’s one of those dreams come true that I never dreamed of.

The star is the 2,779th since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Oct. 13, 1947, in Monterey, Hagar and his family moved to Fontana when his father got a job at the Kaiser Steel Plant.

Known as the “Red Rocker”, Hagar fronted his first band, the Fabulous Castilles, at the age of 14.

After graduating from Fontana High School, Hagar moved to Riverside, played in several local bands and managed a store's music department.

While playing in a San Francisco cover band, Hagar was discovered and recruited in 1973 to join the hard rock band Montrose, formed by guitarist Ronnie Montrose. He appeared on the group's first two albums, then was fired in 1975 following arguments with Montrose during a European tour.

Hagar then embarked on a solo career, recording eight studio albums between 1976 and 1984. The eighth studio album, “VOA”, included one of Hagar's best-known songs, “I Can't Drive 55”, which he quickly wrote after graduating. a ticket for driving at 62 mph when the national speed limit was 55 mph.

Hagar was the lead singer and guitarist for Van Halen from 1985 to 1996, when he produced four multi-platinum, #1 Billboard albums: “5150”, “OU812”, “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” and ” Balance,” as well as nine No. 1 mainstream rock hits.

After leaving Van Halen, Hagar released the solo album “Marching to Mars” in 1997, which reached No. 18 on the Billboard charts, and then formed the long-term group, SammyHagar & the Waboritas, which released four albums between 1999 and 2006.

Hagar joined Van Halen from 2003 to 2005. He formed the supergroup Chickenfoot in 2008. He released a self-titled debut album in 2009 which reached number four on the Billboard charts, toured briefly, and released a second album, “Chickenfoot III” in 2011, which reached number nine on the Billboard charts. .

Hagar formed Sammy Hagar and the Circle in 2014. His debut album, “Space Between,” released in 2019, reached number four on the Billboard charts. His second album, “Crazy Times”, released in 2022, reached 95th place.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle will kick off the 28-stop “The Best of All Worlds” tour on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. It will include a stop at the Forum on August 19.

Hagar's honors include induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Van Halen and a Best Hard Rock Performance Vocal Grammy in 1991 for “Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” with Van Halen. He was also nominated in 1984 for Best Album of Original Music Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for “Footloose” and in 1995 for Best Hard Rock Performance for the track “The Seventh Seal” from the album Van Halen “Libra”. »