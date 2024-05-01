University of Melbourne trains film students using the latest Hollywood technology





The University's Victorian College of the Arts Light Emitting Diode (LED) Volume Studio has the highest resolution display of its type in Australia. Cutting-edge virtual production technology used in Hollywood is now available to University of Melbourne students and industry professionals, with the opening of a new facility at the Faculty of Fine Arts' Southbank campus and Music. Boasting the highest resolution screen of its kind in Australia, the light-emitting diode (LED) volume studio is designed to upskill film and television students at the university's Victorian College of the Arts, providing them with providing real-world experience and helping them gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving global display industry. Virtual production combines traditional digital cinematography with large-scale LED screens to create realistic visual effects. More and more film and television studios are taking advantage of virtual production around the world, with the technology being used in a growing list of hit films, including Barbie and Dune. A series of practical micro-credentials (short courses) are delivered in the university's custom-built studio in Southbank, equipping students with the most in-demand skills and increasing their employability. The sessions allow filmmakers, animators, game developers and 3D modelers to also learn what they need to get started in this exciting field. The micro-credentials are made possible by a multi-million dollar Commonwealth Government grant and are taught in partnership with NantStudios. Andrew O'Keefe, Senior Lecturer and Head of Virtual Production, said: “This significant investment in infrastructure and training, coupled with a strategic industry partnership with NantStudios, will enable the university to equip the next generation storytellers and technicians of innovative, conceptual and practical tools. skills that will see them light up screens in Australia and around the world. The digital screen production industry has huge potential for growth in Victoria, but it faces many challenges, including a lack of expertise stemming from a lack of training. The university's new facilities aim to fill this gap by fostering the development of a virtual production workforce to strengthen Australia's screen industry. “Global investments in virtual production are growing at an extraordinary pace. It is vital that the next generation of Australian creatives harness the potential this technology offers. Our significant investment in LED technology, coupled with the expertise of NantStudios, provides our students with the opportunity to not only join the industry, but lead its development,” Mr O’Keefe said. Technology is integrated into the curriculum of other subjects in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music for future VCA graduates.

