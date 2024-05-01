Connect with us

Hollywood's most egregious examples

 


Hollywood is obsessed with TV shows and movies where teenagers take center stage. However, these adolescents are very rarely real adolescents.

For most of the history of film and television, anyone wanting to feature a character under the age of 18 in a production faced an obvious problem. Children and adolescents are protected by labor laws that impose restricted hours and educational requirements that make scheduling a nightmare. With prepubescent children, in general, creators simply have to overcome the challenges and hire a child actor who is around the general age of the character. But when you choose a teenage character? It's much easier to give the role to a young adult.

The practice of asking a twenty-something to portray a high school student is so widespread that the actual exceptions to the rule tend to stand out even more: Consider how young the kids in “Skins” are compared to their apparent peers in the similar HBO film. Euphoria.” And for the most part, it works well: the fickle realities of puberty mean that teenagers can vary wildly in terms of maturity, and it's not the most extreme to see a 21-year-old playing a high school student. This casting also opens up creative avenues that would, at best, be complicated to portray with actors who perfectly match the age of the young protagonists: it's much less disgusting to see a sex scene in “Euphoria” when it actually takes place between very obviously adult characters Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, for example.

Yet cinema sometimes pushes the boundaries of what audiences are supposed to believe a teenager looks like. These cases usually see actors in their twenties taking on teenage roles that their more mature appearance doesn't exactly match, but occasionally there is an extreme example where someone well over the bar 30 is tasked with playing someone who hasn't yet reached her milestone. eligible for a driving license. This is in addition to certain cases where actors will play the same character at very different ages in the same film, a gamble that does not always work. For example, although Challengers' three leads are quite compelling both as 18-year-olds in the film's past timeline and as early-thirties professionals in the present films, it can still be jarring to seeing Zendaya and Josh O'Connor seemingly not age. a single day through numerous time jumps.

With Challengers hitting theaters, IndieWire is looking at adults whose age really shines through in their roles. Read on to discover the 10 most egregious cases of adults playing with teenagers.

