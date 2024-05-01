Entertainment
Hollywood's most egregious examples
Hollywood is obsessed with TV shows and movies where teenagers take center stage. However, these adolescents are very rarely real adolescents.
For most of the history of film and television, anyone wanting to feature a character under the age of 18 in a production faced an obvious problem. Children and adolescents are protected by labor laws that impose restricted hours and educational requirements that make scheduling a nightmare. With prepubescent children, in general, creators simply have to overcome the challenges and hire a child actor who is around the general age of the character. But when you choose a teenage character? It's much easier to give the role to a young adult.
The practice of asking a twenty-something to portray a high school student is so widespread that the actual exceptions to the rule tend to stand out even more: Consider how young the kids in “Skins” are compared to their apparent peers in the similar HBO film. Euphoria.” And for the most part, it works well: the fickle realities of puberty mean that teenagers can vary wildly in terms of maturity, and it's not the most extreme to see a 21-year-old playing a high school student. This casting also opens up creative avenues that would, at best, be complicated to portray with actors who perfectly match the age of the young protagonists: it's much less disgusting to see a sex scene in “Euphoria” when it actually takes place between very obviously adult characters Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, for example.
Yet cinema sometimes pushes the boundaries of what audiences are supposed to believe a teenager looks like. These cases usually see actors in their twenties taking on teenage roles that their more mature appearance doesn't exactly match, but occasionally there is an extreme example where someone well over the bar 30 is tasked with playing someone who hasn't yet reached her milestone. eligible for a driving license. This is in addition to certain cases where actors will play the same character at very different ages in the same film, a gamble that does not always work. For example, although Challengers' three leads are quite compelling both as 18-year-olds in the film's past timeline and as early-thirties professionals in the present films, it can still be jarring to seeing Zendaya and Josh O'Connor seemingly not age. a single day through numerous time jumps.
With Challengers hitting theaters, IndieWire is looking at adults whose age really shines through in their roles. Read on to discover the 10 most egregious cases of adults playing with teenagers.
-
“Joan of Arc” (1948)
One of the earliest and craziest cases of an adult playing a teenager occurred in 1948, when Ingrid Bergman starred in Victor Fleming's final film, an epic chronicling the life of Joan of Arc . In real life, Joan was very young when she became a military leader, dying at the stake when she was around 19 years old. The film, on the other hand, doesn't really try to hide the fact that Bergman was a 33-year-old adult woman at the time of filming.
-
“Little Women” (1949)
Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, “Little Women,” begins with the March sisters as children aged 12 to 16, while the second part of the story presents the girls as women of 'a twenty years. This makes casting roles for film adaptations a bit of a headache, and almost every version features an adult woman dressing up as a teenager. The 1949 version is particularly bad, starring 31-year-old June Allyson as 15-year-old Jo. Other memorable cases of overage casting in various adaptations of “Little Women” include Joan Bennett and Florence Pugh both playing a 12-year-old Amy at 23 in the 1933 and 2019 versions, respectively.
-
“Blackboard Jungle” (1955)
The 1955 social drama “Blackboard Jungle” starred Glenn Ford as a World War II veteran who becomes a teacher at a rowdy inner-city boys' public school, but is best remembered for the film for its rock'n roll soundtrack and for being one of the first. major cases of a whole set of adults pretending to be fresh-faced teenagers. This is most evident with Sidney Poitier, who plays class leader Gregory at 28, as well as Vic Morrow who was 26 as the bully Artie West.
-
“Carrie” (1976)
In each story of Stephen King's novel “Carrie,” the main character Carrie White is a 16-year-old girl who loses her mind after a cruel prank at prom and unleashes her powerful telekinetic powers against those who have wronged her . Generally speaking, the actors who play her on screen are not that young, and this is particularly true with Sissy Spacek in the iconic 1976 version, where she appears to be 26 years old. Almost all of the actors on screen are adults in their 20s, which, given the full frontal nudity in the opening sequence of a girl's locker room, felt somewhat necessary.
-
“Grease” (1978)
“Grease” is the absolute pinnacle of films featuring obvious adults playing teenagers, with each star old enough to have been born during the nostalgic 1950s era evoked by the musical. You have Olivia Newton-John who is 30 years old, while her co-lead John Travolta is 24 years old. The supporting cast is even more obvious, between Annette Charles (29), Jeff Conaway (28) and Michael Tucci (32). But perhaps the most iconic age-defying casting is Stockard Channing, at 34, who plays Pink Ladies leader Rizzo as a high school student. Channing was old enough to have been in high school in 1959, the year the film takes place, but she looks the part and knocks her songs out of the park.
-
“Remember the Titans” (2000)
The sports drama “Remember the Titans” is one of several films that mix real teenage actors with much older costars. On the football team around which the story revolves is Ryan Gosling, barely above high school age at 19 years old. But on the other hand, there are actors Ryan Hurst and Ethan Suplee (23 years old) as well as Donald Faison (25 years old) who also play high school students. Perhaps the most obvious is Wood Harris, who was 30 when filming and certainly looked like him.
-
“She’s the Man” (2006)
“She's the Man” was filmed by Amanda Bynes at age 19, and the former Nickelodeon star convincingly passes as a high school student. The same cannot be said of his co-stars in the teen film adaptation “Twelfth Night”, all of whom were aged 20 or older. This is especially evident with Channing Tatum, who is far too robust at 26 to pass himself off as a high school student.
-
“The Beautiful Bones” (2009)
For one thing, there's a reason why Rose McIver — then 22 — plays 13-year-old Lindsay in Peter Jackson's “The Lovely Bones.” The film is divided between two time periods and the bulk of Lindsay's scenes take place when she is an older teenager. On the other hand, Saoirse Ronan, who was actually 14 at the time of production, played the role of Susie, Lindsay's 14-year-old older sister, in the film. This results in the truly hilarious sight of a 22-year-old woman pretending to be the younger sister of a real teenager, which proves difficult to understand.
-
“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)
Every “Spider-Man” movie features an actor significantly older than teenage Peter Parker. The original cast was 26-year-old Tobey Maguire as the superhero during his senior year of high school, while “Spider-Man: Homecoming” featured 21-year-old Tom Holland as a 15 year old youngster. (Laura Harrier, 27 when the film was released, played her high school classmate and love interest, Liz.) “The Amazing Spider-Man” is particularly evident in this, with Andrew Garfield, then 29, who seems far too old and attractive to convincingly pass as a nerdy high school student.
-
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022)
James Cameron's sequel to the blockbuster “Avatar” features one of the most bizarre cases of an adult playing a teenager in cinematic history. In the original film, Sigourney Weaver played the role of Dr. Grace Augustine, an astrobiologist responsible for creating the Avatar clone body that main protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) uses to explore the planet Pandora. In the sequel, Jake and his wife Na'vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) discover the mysterious baby from the now-dead Grace Avatar's body, name her Kiri, and adopt her into their family. Weaver, 73 years old when the film was released, still plays Kiri, who for most of the film is depicted as a teenage Na'vi around 14 years old. Thanks to the magic of performance capture, Weaver truly sounds like a child as Kiri, although her very raspy voice comes off as jarring coming from the new CGI creation.
-
