SLASH will perform at Amoeba Music in Hollywood to celebrate his new blues album

GUNS N’ROSES guitarist Slash will visit Amoeba music in Hollywood, California to perform a special acoustic set celebrating his star-studded new album “Orgy of the Damned”released on May 17 Gibson Records. Wednesday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m., Slash and his blues band singer/guitarist Tash Neal will perform live at the legendary record store. Capacity is limited and tickets are required to enter the event. More details can be found here.

To guarantee entry to the live show and obtain a commemorative show poster “Slash – Live at Amoeba Hollywood” hand signed by Slashpre-purchase your copy of “Orgy of the Damned” on CD or double LP from May 17, in stores only at Amoeba music at Hollywood.

* Limit of one (album + entry ticket + poster sets) per person.

*The event is for all ages.

*In-store purchase only for this special event. No ordering online or by phone.

* Pre-purchased albums will be given to fans on the day or event (to be respected Billboard graphic reporting rules).

*No signings or in-store meetings will take place. This is a live performance only event with Slash and his blues band singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

“Orgy of the Damned” features guest appearances by AC DCIt is Brian Johnson, AEROSMITHIt is Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, THE BLACK CROWS' Chris Robinson, ZZ TOPIt is Billy F. Gibbons, BAD COMPANYIt is Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato And Gary Clark Jr.Slash is supported on the album by former collaborators Johnny Griparic (bass) and Teddy Andreadis (keyboards), as well as drummer Michel Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Regarding the inspiration for the “Orgy of the Damned” album title, Slash told Germany Rock Antenna: “That's the only title I came up with. It was just because blues and rock and roll have always been considered taboo and the devil's music and all that kind of stuff. And it's is 'hide your children from this.' And I wasn't raised to think that, but I know that society as a whole has always had that kind of attitude towards it, but particularly towards the blues And so when I thought about a collaboration. with all these different artists to make a blues record. “Orgy of the Damned”, RIGHT? It seems so obvious to me, and I did a Google search to see if anyone else had used it, but they hadn't.”

When the interviewer suggested that it must have been a “logistical nightmare” to get all these guest musicians to appear on the LP, Slash said: “It's hard. I mean, you basically just call, and if they say 'yes,' then okay. So that's definitely the hardest part, it's 'call people and ask them and see if they'll do it. And I was lucky to do that, because I chose songs that, what I would do, was. is to have the song and then say, “Okay, who should sing this?” And whoever came to mind as the right singer, I called him. good song to sing and so they would automatically relate to it and sing properly or whatever comes to mind. But it was great because all the different artists were very open to the material and it really meant something. thing for them So what happened was that the vocal delivery was really coming from the heart; they were really singing from a place of connection with the material. “

When asked if there was anyone he wanted to feature on the album but couldn't, Slash said, “Well, the biggest one, really, the one that annoys me is [late MOTRHEAD leader] Lemmy. It's because there was a time when [I thought]'Fuck, man, Lemmy that would be great. And I still can't get used to the fact that he's not there, because I'm so used to him being there. So that was the biggest problem. I try not to make a big deal out of it. There were some people I was only able to contact after the recording was complete. And then they came, and [I would tell them] the disk is already made. But other than that, everyone I thought of was there. »

Although he grew up in England, SlashHis American grandmother introduced him to the blues very early on and he was immediately won over. BB King. At the same time, his parents raised him on a healthy diet based on '60s British rock'n'roll, WHO has THE KINKS. Once he moved to Laurel Canyon, Slash found himself surrounded by rock and folk singers like Joni Mitchell, CROSBY, STILLS & NASH And Neil Young all of which ultimately inspired his playing and songwriting. It wasn't until he started playing guitar himself that Slash realized that all his favorite musicians had been influenced by the same BB King blues records he listened to when he was young.

“Orgy of the Damned” encompasses a wide range of styles within the blues genre, moving away from an upbeat, rowdy version of Robert JohnsonIt is “Crossroads” to a plaintive and vibrant interpretation of T.Bone WalkerIt is “Stormy Monday”. Some songs, like STEPPENWOLFIt is “The pusher”, Fresh CharlieIt is “Highway Key” And Albert KingIt is “Born under a bad sign”had been executed by BLUES SLASH BALL while others, like Stevie WonderIt is “Living for the city”were long-time favorites for Slash. “Hoochie Coochie man”written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy waters in 1954, highlights the current nature and unbridled energy of “Orgy of the Damned”with ZZ TOPIt is Billy F. Gibbons performing on guitar and vocals. The group went to a rehearsal room in North Hollywood and began performing soulful, upbeat versions of classic songs. Everything was performed live in the venue, with an emphasis on improvisation, resulting in a collection of dynamic and energetic songs that were immediate, raw and distinctly familiar.

As Slash was considering singers, he contacted his old friend and collaborator Iggy Popwho had wanted to record a blues song for a long time. Popular suggested The Hopkins Lightningthe 1962 song “Awful dream”, a sparse, dragging number initially set on an acoustic guitar. The duo decided to recreate this stripped-down vibe and recorded their own languorous, emotionally resonant version, sitting on two stools in Slashthe workshop.

Elsewhere on “Orgy of the Damned”, Demi Lovato lends his powerful voice to “Dad was a Rollin’ Stone.”a fervent and moving version of the 1972 single by TEMPTATIONS that Slash admired as a child. Even though the song leans more towards R&B, the guitarist wanted to give it his own passionate touch. The album ends with an original and soaring instrumental number, “Metallic Chestnut”written especially for “Orgy of the Damned” by Slash.

The first single, “Slaughter area”features Johnson to singing and Tyler on the harmonica.

“Orgy of the Damned” track list:

01. The pusher (with Chris Robinson)

02. Crossroads (with Gary Clark Jr.)

03. Hoochie Coochie man (with Billy Gibbons)

04. Too bad (with Chris Stapleton)

05. Highway key (feat. Dorothée)

06. Horrible dream (feat. Iggy Pop)

07. Born under a bad sign (with Paul Rodgers)

08. Dad was a Rolling Stone (feat. Demi Lovato)

09. Slaughter area (with Brian Johnson)

ten. Live for the city (with Tash Neal)

11. Stormy day (with Beth Hart)

12. Chestnut Metallic

This summer, Slash will bring its brand new “SNAKE” festival in cities across the United States throughout 2024. SERPENT is an anagram and stands for Solidarity, Commitment, Restoration, Peace, Equality and Tolerance. The festival is a celebration of the blues, with a diverse all-star lineup. On all dates, Slash will perform alongside his blues band with bassist Johnny Griparickeyboardist Plush “ZigZag” Andreadisdrummer Michel Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Slash trained on “SNAKE” festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the blues and perform with other blues artists he admires and who share his love of the genre. Slash also has a strong desire to give back to the charities he has supported over the years, as well as help uplift marginalized communities who share his restorative goal of uplifting lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the profits from each VIP package and “SNAKE” festival tickets sold will directly benefit the following charities who Slash selected: The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute and War Child. “SNAKE” The festival has partnered with Plus1.org to support these charitable efforts.

Join Slash At different stops on the tour there will be WARREN HAYNES BAND, Keb'Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ district, Robert Randolph, Eric Galès And Jackie Venson.

The ride will begin July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and conclude August 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Although SlashThe next LP will be his second under the label “Slash” banner, he released a handful of albums with his longtime band SLASH WITH MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORSin which he is joined by EDIT BRIDGE leader Myles Kennedy.

In February, Slash resumed the tour with SLASH WITH MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS.

SLASH WITH MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS'latest album, “4”was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

“4” was Slashthe fifth solo album by and fourth overall with his band Kennedy, Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).