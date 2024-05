How The Phantom Menace Predicted Hollywood's Prequel Future | Features

This Friday, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace returns to theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Some might wonder what there is to celebrate – the film was a blockbuster but creatively miserable – but even its most vocal detractors must acknowledge that The Phantom Menace profoundly changed Hollywood. Lucas, who wrote (or co-wrote) and directed each of the prequels, saw the importance of extending valuable intellectual property to the next generation and also that the then-nascent CGI would be the future of event films. But by popularizing the prequels and the notion of an origin story as a viable commercial enterprise, it had perhaps its greatest impact on studio cinema in the 21st century, offering studios a new way to exploit their most enduring characters. And it did so by creating an irresistible question that drew audiences to the multiplex: How did Darth Vader end up like this? Lucas didn't invent the idea of ​​the prequel or the origin story. The Godfather II showed us a young Vito Corleone, and young Sherlock Holmes introduced the ingenious detective as a boy. In the 1980s, Lucas had toyed with the idea of ​​the prequel when he conceived the idea for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was set shortly before Raiders of the Lost Ark. (Plus, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles explored what teenage Indy was like.) But The Phantom Menace and the prequel trilogy were different: no one had so grandly crafted a constructed narrative around showing us the front of a saga that we loved. In fact, Lucas felt it fulfilled some important chapters in his franchise. It's the missing link, Lucas said in 2005 when the final installment of the prequel series, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, was about to be released. Once there, it's a complete work, and I'm proud of it. I see it, tonally, as two trilogies. But together they form an epic tale of fathers and sons. The striking teaser poster for The Phantom Menace suggested the prequel's dramatic potential. It featured Jake Lloyd as a teenage Anakin Skywalker, his head turned solemnly downward, and we watched the shadow he cast on the wall behind him, that of the ominous silhouette of Darth Vader. It was a simple and brilliant way to communicate the conceptual hook of this new trilogy: Anakin doesn't know it yet, but this innocent child will become the most feared Jedi in the galaxy. Who wouldn't want to know what inspired this terrible transformation?

