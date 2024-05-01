Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; Remembers Cricketer's Dating Time With Anushka Sharma | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan exclaimed about former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a recent interview. The actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders said Star Sports that Virat is the daamad (son-in-law) of Bollywood. Virat is married to actor Anushka Sharma, who has acted with Shah Rukh in many films. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan Shows Love To Virat Kohli In Pic Of The Day, Fans Say 'KKR ne match jeeta or SRK ne dil' Shah Rukh Khan with Virat Kohli during a recent IPL match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Archive photo)

“I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time”

Talking about Virat, Shah Rukh Khan said: I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say he is our son-in-law, he is the daamad of our brotherhood. He was the one who knew him the most compared to the other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since he was in a relationship and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So he spent several days with us and became very friendly. »

On teaching Virat his signature step Pathaan

He added: I taught him the dance steps of the title song of the film Pathan. I saw him in a match in India, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do this dance move, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them to let me teach you the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, every time you dance, you will at least call me and ask how to do the steps.

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a photo from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan films

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) marked Anushka's Bollywood debut with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the actors have worked together in films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Zero (2018) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).