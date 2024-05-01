Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli the 'damaad' of Bollywood, says, 'I just love him' India TV





Image source: Virat Kohli's RCB will face Gujarat Titans on May 4. 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan not only maintains a good relationship with his co-actresses but also with their spouses. Recently, the Jawan star spoke about Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and called him the 'damaad' of Bollywood. Speaking to Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his fondness for the cricketer and said, “I have spent a lot of time. time with him, I just love him. We say he is our son-in-law, he is the son of our brotherhood Damad. He was the one who knew him the most compared to the other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them.'' “I have known him since he was in a relationship and I was shooting a film with Anushka. So, he spent several days with us and became very friendly,” he added. In the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), SRK and Virat were seen doing the steps to the song 'Pathaan'. Talking about the same, he said, “So, I taught him (Virat Kohli) the dance steps from the film's title Pathan. I saw him in one of the matches in India. He tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja during the match. They were trying to do this dance move. I was very sad that they did it so badly. I told them to let me teach them the steps. Virat and SRK on the work front Virat Kohli is currently busy with the final season of IPL and is part of his OG team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On May 4, RCB will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. On the other hand, SRK, after having a successful 2023, has not revealed any new projects. In a recent media interaction, SRK had said that he now wants to play age-defining roles. Additionally, YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan are in pre-production. production phase. Also Read: When Naga Chaitanya Admitted To Cheating In Relationship, Old Video Of Actor Goes Viral | WATCH Also read: Heeramandi to Yodha: List of OTT titles released in May

