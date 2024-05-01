“I know him from his relationship with Anushka Sharma”





The image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse) New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his admiration for celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh opened up about his close bond with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. In an interview with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his fondness for Virat Kohli, calling him the 'Daamad' (son-in-law) of Bollywood. “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say he is our son-in-law, he is the Daamad of our fraternity (Bollywood). He is the one who knew him the most through relation to the other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and I spent a lot of time with them since the beginning of his relationship and I was shooting the film with Anushka So he spent many days with us and is. became very friendly. Shah Rukh Khan also humorously recounted teaching Virat Kohli the iconic steps of his film's title song, Pathaan (2023) . “I taught him the dance steps of the title song of the film Pathan. I saw him in one of the matches in India, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja during the match. They were trying to do this step dance, I was very sad that they did it It's so bad! I told them to let me teach you the steps so that at the next World Cup and other championships, whenever you. dance, you will at least call me and ask me how to do the steps,” laughed Shah Rukh Khan. ICYMI: Last IPL season, fans were treated to a glimpse of the camaraderie of Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan as they grooved to the beats of the Pathan title track. For those who don't know him, Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Anushka Sharma in several films including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Zero (2018). Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple exchanged wedding vows after dating for almost six years. Anushka and Virat are the parents of two children – Vamika and Akaay. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film. Soakwhere he starred alongside Taapsee Pannu.

