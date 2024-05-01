Reports of a potential biopic on the illustrious life and career of superstar Rajinikanth have been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. And here is an interesting buzz about this prestigious project.

According to the latest Bollywood media reports, leading Hindi film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has been given the responsibility of financing Rajinikanth biopic in all major Indian languages. Sajid is currently producing Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' Eid 2025 release Sikandar.

Reports further reveal that the Rajinikanth biopic is currently in the screening stage and the cast and crew members are yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Rajini's ex-son-in-law and famous Tamil star Dhanush is the frontrunner to play Rajinikanth in the biopic. Stay tuned for further updates.

