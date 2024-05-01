Nepotism is not a bad word in Bollywood

I wonder what Kangana Ranaut what I had to say about Zoya Akhtar's desi adaptation of The Archies comicsno, it's not titled What did Archie do?with its teasing lineup of three child superstars: Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's second-born), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's second-born) and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson).

She still has to think about the N word. But nepotism is not a bad word. And it's certainly not unique to the film industry. From Dhirubhai Ambani to ABBA's Bjrn Ulvaeus (okay, I added that because I recently learned his son is a music producer), they're all getting into the family business. So what's wrong with that?

A lot, if you asked the deceased Rishi Kapoor. Some time before his shocking and untimely death. For decades I was Raj Kapoors big son and now I am. Ranbir Kapoorthe father. It's quite a burden to carry.

Rishi Kapoor didn't like being squeezed from both sides. Child stars must carry on their family's legacy. It is not easy.

The insider-outsider debate raging in and around Bollywood is not only complicated, but it is also irrelevant and invalid. There is no way to clearly distinguish an outsider from an insider in the entertainment industry, and I'm not just talking about the Hindi film industry.

Even in the South Indian film industry, yesterday's outsider is today's insider. When Vijay Deverakonda broke the bastion of nepotism in the Telugu film industry, we applauded and cheered him as he took on the privileged star kids of Andhra on their home turf.

But wait ! Vijay's brother Anand Deverekonda also decided he could act (his third film Pushpaka Vimanam recently released) just like Anurag KashyapAbhinav's brother, and even his sister Anubhuti, decided that they could make a film, and they have the constitutional right to do so.

And Kashyap is meant to be the archetypal small-town genius writhing in Karan Johar's durbar. There was a time when 'independent' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was in favor of Karan Johar. Kashyap was so eager to please Johar that he even cast Johar as the main villain of Bombay velvet.

But let's not get into that nightmare zone. The point to note is that yesterday's outsider is today's insider. Ayushmann Khurrana, who embodied the spirit of the courageous foreigner fighting against nepotism, is now happy that his brother Aparshakti is taking up acting as a profession. And we are happy to have Aparshakti on screen because he is an endearing actor. We will probably be happy to have Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap in the film industry. Yes, she is becoming a director. She has already directed a few short films. I can't wait to see what she does in her first feature film, which I'm sure will have Ayushmann's musical or performing presence, or both, purely on merit, of course.

The nepotism debate is irrelevant because there is no division between outsiders and insiders in the film industry. Everyone is welcome. Today's outsider is tomorrow's insider. Ayushmann claims that Karan Johar did not respond to his call early in his career.

It's okay, Ayushmann. Now I'm sure you don't answer many calls either. It's the law of nature. What rises must despise these less.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has the final say on the nepotism debate. The public created us, no one else created us. These are the same people who point the finger at those who created these nepotistic stars, right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Matjao. Nobody forced you. So I don't understand. I find this whole discussion completely bizarre.”

Touch!