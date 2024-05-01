Dwayne Johnson's Delay Cost Producers $50 Million; actor would pee in bottles to save time, Ryan Reynolds fought: report | Hollywood





Actor-wrestler Dwayne The Rock Johnson is in some cool soup. The envelope has published a presentation on the actor, revealing in detail his unprofessional behavior on the sets of Red One, an upcoming and much-delayed film at Amazon MGM. (Also read: Red Notice movie review: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot competed in Race 4 with 1480 billion) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reportedly argued with Ryan Reynolds on the sets of Red Notice. (File photo/AP) Late behavior on set The report mentions that Dwayne arrived 7-8 hours late almost daily to the sets of the film, delaying production and often forcing the crew to rotate around him. An insider told the publisher: “The only thing Dwayne was consistent about was being chronically late. Its delay caused Red One's production costs to inflate by at least $50 million, according to insiders. The production cost currently stands at $250 million. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! However, sources at the studio say Dwayne was never more than an hour late for shoots. They also said that $250 million was the budget approved by the production house. Not only Red One, the report mentions that Dwayne used to arrive late even for the shoots of his Apple TV show Ballers. He was regularly three to four hours late getting set up. Keeping more than 100 crew members waiting for no reason, a production assistant on Ballers told The Wrap. It was the same story on the sets of 2018's Rampage. Fights with co-stars Dwayne's behavior has also put him in the bad books of his co-stars, Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious franchise) and Ryan Reynolds (Red Notice). His feud with Vin is well documented, but the report mentions that even Ryan had a falling out with him and they refused to speak to each other for years after that. Apparently Dwayne arrived five hours late one day to the sets of their Netflix film. Ryan was so furious that they got into a huge fight and Dwayne stormed off the sets. The actor's peculiar habit of peeing in water bottles was also revealed. While Dwayne himself has talked about peeing in bottles during his workout, the new report mentions that Dwayne would ask his assistant to get rid of the bottles in previous films. On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn't go to the public bathroom, an insider told The Wrap. He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to get rid of it. However, the Red One production team denied that this happened on the sets of this film. Dwayne Johnson's next film is A24's The Smashing Machine, a biopic about UFC fighter Mark Kerr, directed by Ben Safdie.

