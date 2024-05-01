Bollywood lines, AI anchor and youth face how CPI(M) is trying to rebuild itself in West Bengal

Cheers and whistles ensued from his supporters in Bhangar, about 30 km from Calcutta, where the ISF's Naushad Siddiqui is the MP.

Holding the mic close, the CPI(M) candidate from Jadavpur performs a line from a Bollywood song No matter which doctor comes from my heart, love and affection, it is the habit of our culture to accept everyone. (Whoever comes with love in their heart, we welcome them, because it is our culture).

Murshidabad/Calcutta: Sporting a crisp white kurta and a red scarf, Srijan Bhattacharya drives an electric rickshaw through the bustling country trail of South West Bengal's 24 Parganas. He is confronted by a spectator about the failure of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with the relatively new Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

In his own words, Bhattacharya calls it using simple language to reach out to the masses as part of the renewed strategy of the CPI(M), which held power in Bengal for 34 years but has struggled to gain prominence for more a decade now.

Using Bollywood dialogues, encouraging young leaders to use AI and social media to reach out to the masses and shift the party's political discourse from class to caste, the CPI(M) is making concerted efforts to rebuild in Bengal as it suffered setbacks one after another. another right, from losing power in 2011 to failing in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 parliamentary elections.

Quoting dialogues from Hindi cinema was previously banned, as it was not considered part of left-wing culture. But now that is changing. We try to speak in simple language to communicate with people. We have only changed the form but the content is the same, explains Bhattacharya.

He is not the only young Turk aligned by the party. Her All India Students Federation classmates Pratikur Rahman and Dipsita Dhar are competing from Diamond Harbor and Serampore.

At the CPI(M) office in Murshidabad, the floor is littered with cigarette butts and half-smoked cigarettes. beedis while party members discuss election strategy, a roadshow, “Jan Sabhas' in demarcated villages and door-to-door campaigns.

CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member Md Salim is contesting from Murshidabad where Muslims, according to the 2011 census, constitute 66.27 per cent of the population. The party hopes that Salim will win against sitting TMC MP Abu Taher Khan, who is not doing well.

Instead of making people understand what fascism is and how, democracy is being attacked by the TMC and the BJP. We are telling people that Khan is not feeling well and will not be able to work for the people. They need a competent leader. We know people will not understand fascism and democracy, says a CPI(M) worker.

In Kolkata, CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim says the Left Front carries the baggage of being pro-poor and not urban voters.

We want to dispel this idea and tell people that the left is very supportive of development, youth, employment and industry. We want jobs for our youth and do not want them to go to other states, says the party. Candidate from South Kolkata.

In the 2022 Ballygunge Assembly polls, Halim came second behind Babul Supriyo of the Trinamool Congress and relegated the BJP to the third position.

Convent-educated Halim says old stereotypes that fellows should look poor and wear a jhola are no longer relevant. The left's red fortress has evolved. You don't have to look a certain way, quote Marx in one go, or speak a certain way. The party promotes young comrades and provides space for individualism.

The CPI(M)'s biggest challenge is to win back its voters who have switched allegiances, especially after 2019.

In Murshidabad, CPI(M) state committee member Shatarup Ghosh says the party needs to rebuild its social influence which will then be reflected in vote share. Ghosh recalls how the Red Volunteers came together during Covid to help the people translate into votes in the panchayat elections. But it's not enough.

Portraits of Lenin, Marx, Engels, Castro, Stalin and Ho Chi Minh compete for space with those of local leaders Anil Biswas and Jyoti Basu on the walls of the party office.

Asked why there is no Ambedkar or Bhagat Singh, another member concedes: That is the problem of the Left Front. They lack Indianness. We have left the ground to the BJP and the RSS to take over our Indian revolutionaries.

Political analyst Suman Bhattacharya says the left has been unable to cope with new political and economic realities. The slogans of the left are no longer valid and everyone knows that the revolution will never take place. Identity politics has taken the world by storm. People know that the working and peasant class will never occupy the position of power. Why should people vote for the left?

But Ghosh believes that after 34 years in power, the Left Front has taken time to come out of its comfort zone and see itself as an opposition. The habit of being in opposition was not there. The TMC ensured that Left cadres were expelled not only from panchayats, but from all villages. And the left did not realize that it was losing its social influence.

This time, said the CPI(M) member, the party is going to the polls with its revitalized young cadres. The work of the Red Volunteers was appreciated in all areas, and it was then that people understood that it was the Left Front that was available to them.

The CPI(M) started fielding new faces under 40 in the 2021 national elections and continued the trend in the civic and rural polls in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Of the 127 seats he contested in Calcutta, as many as 47 had candidates who were Red Volunteers.

We reshuffled our party. We have young faces at all levels of the organization. We presented young faces in the Assembly and Panchayat elections and we are doing the same in the Lok Sabha elections. The media must stop creating a perception based on the Left's erstwhile understanding, says Md Salim.

“Ethical use of social media”

When the CPI(M) launched its AI anchor Samata In March, the feeling of irony was not lost on many, including the Left Front. And it's not just about AI: a social media team of graphic designers and content creators works 24/7 to boost the party's online engagement with people. The groundwork was laid in 2019 when a Digital CPI(M) campaign was launched seeking volunteers for its social media team.

On the face of it, the CPI(M) is talking about ethical use of social media. For a party that supported unions during protests against the introduction of computers in the 1970s, embracing technology was never an easy decision.

Halim calls this decision a mistake. At first there was talk that computers might take over jobs, but they changed their minds, and with knowledge comes assimilation and the left course corrected that in due time. If you see in Buddhadeb Bhattacharjees' time as CM, all roads, flyovers and IT companies came in, adds veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's niece.

The change wasn't easy either. They were still stuck with the idea that the CPI(M) should not depend on technology and should focus on individual awareness. We created our social media pages in 2015, but we were not active because the party was still uncertain, laments a member of the social media team.

Abin Mitra, who oversees CPI(M) Digital, says that after several training sessions, it became clear that social media was an important tool to reach the masses.

Currently, CPI(M) digital has 30 volunteers working in its main office and has several teams spread across 23 districts with another 1 lakh volunteers. These volunteers are ideologically inclined to the party and only receive a travel allowance, the party claims.

Political analyst Rahul Mukherji says recruiting new faces, playing popular refrains and issuing witty lines will do no good until the party changes its approach to elections. It's like old wine in a new bottle. The left's inability to identify the real enemy in a particular election and weave a narrative that speaks to its core base might result in crowds, but it wouldn't translate into votes.

And now, with the Naushad Ali-led ISF going solo, the CPI(M)'s strategy of splitting Muslim votes is in disarray. The Left Front tried to experiment with the FSI in 2021, but failed. This also exposed the lack of credible faces among Bengali-speaking Muslims at the grassroots level. The alliance failed to identify and resolve the issues that mattered most to the target group, says Mukherji.

Md Salim refuses to enter into this discussion. Alliances change depending on the political realities of the moment. The Congress made it clear that it was against the BJP and the TMC, which is when the seat adjustment took place. The ISF decided not to be part of it, he says.

