Shardlake: first disabled actor to play Richard III Arthur Hughes stars in new detective series | Ents & Arts News

British actor Arthur Hughes says it's a big step forward to have a disabled character lead the cast of a series that doesn't deal with disability.
The 32-year-old plays the titular detective in the new drama, Shardlake, about a lawyer who solves crimes while navigating the religious reforms and political intrigues of Tudor England.
Hughes told Sky News: “The show isn't about disability, it's a Tudor play… And it's not about Shardlake's disability… It's an important asset…
“It can be a burden. It can be his superpower. It's the thing he can hide behind, so you might think he's weak. He's actually strong. You might think he's less .It may actually be more.”
Hughes, whose TV role was in the 2018 supernatural series The Innocents on Netflix, was born with radial dysplasia, a rare condition that affects his right arm.
He made history in 2022 by becoming the first disabled actor to play Richard III for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Hughes says that, as with himself, Shardlake's disability is “the least interesting thing about him”.
He explains: “My life is many other things [than my disability]and I think especially with Shardlake, that's what people would judge him on first.
“But those who get to know him and work with him and see his quality, that’s where the real interesting part of him lies.”
Identifying as a “different member,” Hughes says it's heartening to see on-screen representation of disabled performers improving.
“Anytime I see a disabled actor in a leading role, any of my peers, it’s awesome.
“Seeing ourselves represented and thinking about future generations of disabled actors in these roles, because there are so few of them, every time it happens it's a huge celebration.
“[Shardlake] It’s such a perfect story to do and a perfect character. It’s a great privilege to be at Shardlake.”
The murder mystery is based on the novels by bestselling author CJ Sansom, died aged 71 earlier this weekjust days before the series premiere.
Sean Bean on another horrible ending
Set in 16th century England, it follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake who is assigned by Thomas Cromwell to investigate a murder at a monastery in the fictional town of Scarnsea on the south coast of England.
The four-part series also stars Sean Bean as Cromwell, Henry VIII's right-hand man, and Masters of the Air's Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak.
Historically, Cromwell was known to have died a horrible death. He was imprisoned in the Tower of London before being executed in 1540.
Bean, a Yorkshire-born actor with a toll of more than 20 on-screen deaths, says the looming thought of playing another hasn't fazed him.
“It doesn't bother me anymore. I don't care if I live or die. I mean, you can start saying things like I don't want to die anymore to people and they'll think you're crazy.”
Bean adds: “If it's a good role, I don't care if it's a dud at the end, at the beginning or whatever. If it's worth playing, then it doesn't really make a difference .And I can” Anyway, I'm not really going to get rid of that kind of label now.
Shardlake is now streaming on Disney+.
