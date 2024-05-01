The Calgary Folk Fest unveils diverse programming for 2024 – Calgary







The 45th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival will bring a variety of innovative icons and emerging songwriters and instrumentalists to the Prince's Island Park stage this summer. The four-day festival, powered by ATB, will take over the island July 25-28 with 72 artists from Alberta, Canada and around the world playing across multiple stages. “We are honored to continue our support of the Calgary Folk Festival, a cherished and highly anticipated summer tradition,” said John Pieri, Senior Vice President of ATB Financial. “With its unwavering commitment to encouraging local and emerging talent while showcasing renowned international artists, the Calgary Folk Festival embodies the spirit of cultural enrichment and artistic diversity.



The festival kicks off Thursday evening with headliners Leif Vollebekk and Ben Howard capping off the evening. Friday evening ends with a tribute to Canadian rock band Cowboy Junkies and Irish songwriter James Vincent McMorrow. Story continues below advertisement Saturday night features Mexican-American Y La Bamba, folk-rock KT Tunstalls and the funky hip hop sound of The Roots, among others. The email you need to receive the biggest news of the day in Canada and around the world. The festival bids farewell to another festival on Sunday night with Billie Martin, Miko Marks, Fantastic Negrito and Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue. Visit the Calgary Folk Festival website to see the full lineup. There are early bird weekend passes and day tickets.



