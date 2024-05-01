



Watch | Meet Hemant Chaturvedi, who left Bollywood to document old movie theaters across India

In 2015, after working for 30 years as a cinematographer and directing major Hindi films such as Business, Maqbool And KurbaanHemant Chaturvedi has left Bollywood. I stopped enjoying working for others. It has become tedious and unnecessary, says Hemant, 56. “Ultimately, the film doesn't belong to the cinematographer; it is up to the actor, director and producer. The decision was made to undertake meaningful and iconic work, but the journey has not been easy; it took more than two years to achieve this. I struggled with depression, for a variety of reasons, mostly circumstantial. In 2017, however, the tide changed and Hemant found his niche. Although he left Bollywood and took up photography full-time, his fascination with cinema remained. This is probably why he embarked on a mammoth project, which would allow him to travel 45,000 kilometers on his own, covering more than 18 states and 900 cities. During this trip, he photographed 1,077 single-screen cinemas. Hemant Chaturvedi | Photo credit: Johan Sathyadas All these efforts, he says, are aimed at documenting the life and times of single-screen cinema halls which, in the face of the invasion of multiplexes and the proliferation of OTT platforms, are slowly giving way to expansion. Of the 1,077 I have photographed in recent years, I think 400 no longer exist. Sometimes I look on the map for places I've already been and find a Maidan… This passion project not only conveys nostalgia to a generation who saw cinema in theaters powered by printed projectors, but also captures life in simpler times. He says, “I wanted to document this era of entertainment dear to all Indians. People had a relationship with these structures. In fact, someone once told me: In a small town, all you need to know are three people: the police commissioner, the district magistrate and… a cinema owner. The front of a single screen | Photo credit: Hemant Chaturvedi Not only did this project produce a rich cinematic legacy, but it also allowed Hemant to recover some interesting cinematic memories that he cherishes. During his trip, he collected 900 cinema tickets, received 35mm cinema projectors, projection lenses and old glass advertising slides as gifts. Fifty years from now, if someone says there was a beautiful theater in, say, Venkatagiri, there should be an image and a story behind it. That's what I'm trying to do, says Hemant, who has also made a documentary film called Chhayaankan – The management of shadows, a tribute to the creative journeys of 14 senior filmmakers who worked primarily in the Mumbai film industry from 1960 to 2010. In Chennai, where he was a few weeks ago, Hemant met his old filmmaker friends, including Nirav Shah, and displayed his photographs on the walls of the city's popular cafe, Bask by Coffee?. He also spent time during this visit on some of his other projects on Parsi cemeteries and headstone art in British cemeteries. Hemant will also travel to Karaikudi to document cinemas such as Sivam Cinemas and Rajavilasam, after which he will travel to Tirunelveli, Arani and then to Karnataka for other cinemas and cemeteries. Hemant promises to continue his journey and discover as many places as possible. Being curious keeps me going. I also believe in fantasy as a working ideology. I could just be driving, and if I see something interesting that I like, I'll stop and spend some time there. The interior of a cinema hall | Photo credit: Hemant Chaturvedi

