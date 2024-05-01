TV star Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says she's impressed by PM Modi's work





Kolkata: Actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her roles in the serials 'Anupama' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The event took place at the party headquarters in Kolkata and was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Vinod Tawde. The actor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work attracted her to the party. “Seeing the 'Mahayagya' of development (development push) around me (under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I felt that I should also be a part of it,” Ms. Ganguly told the media. “I wish to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji and serve my people in the role assigned to me. I intend to work under the leadership of Amit Shah-ji and make all my leaders and cadres proud of me,” she added. Welcoming him into the party, Mr Tawde used the opportunity to attack the opposition following Samajwadi Party chief Maria Alam's call for “love jihad”. Ms. Alam, while seeking votes for INDIA bloc candidate for Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat, called for a 'jehad vote', saying it was necessary in the current situation for the minority community to dislodge the BJP from power . Responding to the SP leader's remarks, Mr Tawde said: “The opposition, which has been spreading lies, has now launched a 'vote for jihad' campaign. This shows that they are shaken.” He added, “On one hand, they are giving OBC reservation to Muslims, on the other, they are talking about 'vote jihad' during elections.”

