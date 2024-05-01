McKenna tries a new trail this week, Quartzite Mountain

Isolated backcountry roads were abandoned due to high winds in the High Desert on Friday, April 26.

Lupe the Chihuahua rode shotgun as we bounced over rocks off-road. The window cracked to let in fresh air and desert debris covered the interior of my Subaru as we followed the signs to Quartzite Mountain.

It can't be that, I thought as the navigation ended at a random spot on the road. There was no parking or signage, nothing to mark what I thought would be a popular hike.

If you're wondering if you've been lost at least once, you're on the right path to Quartzite Mountain.

Located in Oro Grande at 34.61777, -117.2999 according to All Trails, Quartzite Mountain sits in the heart of the hills, bounded by the Mojave River and Interstate 15. The trail is three miles round trip and 1,000 feet of elevation gain , making it one of the steepest trails in the High Desert.

I'm not sure what I expected from Quartzite Mountain, but it certainly wasn't about following an old fire road to a peak of cell towers.

Online photos of the mountain show an isolated desert peak with no trace of civilization. I was preparing for a meeting with a rattle or encountering a coyote. I was ready to lift Lupe to let a resident tarantula pass or continually check my offline GPS if we left the trail, hopelessly lost climbing the mountainside alone.

I guess my experience hiking hundreds of miles through the barren Arizona desert has prepared me too much for a cruise on the abandoned Quartzite Mountain road.

Put in perspective, a trail is generally considered difficult when it has an elevation gain of 1,000 feet or more per mile. Using this mountain metric model, I expected the 1,000 feet of gain on Quartzite Mountain to warp me behind. I had a little trouble, but not because of the steadily increasing gain, but because of the wind.

We followed the winding road, using our downward-facing heads as war helmets against the gusty winds. When I wasn't holding my hat, I was chasing it in the wash. I don't know how Lupe could even maintain an upright position. Ears greased by the wind. She looked at me every step of the way as if I was the one who might fly away.

Distracted by the wind, we didn't notice an abandoned washer or wildflowers along the trail. Our sights were on the summit and whether or not there was anything we could hide behind at the summit for a taste of calm amidst the desert hurricane.

Instead of a peak of rock and debris, the summit of Quartzite Mountain is marked by closed cell reception towers. While this view isn't exactly ideal for an Instagram or Snapchat photo, the scenic views beyond the electric pines make the trail more rewarding.

With dirt flying sideways under my glasses and into my eyes, I whistled for Lupe to follow me as we descended just seconds after reaching the top of Quartzite Mountain. The steep descent didn't hurt my overworked knees as we raced toward a wind-proof turn.

Quartzite Mountain is the best local option for mountain hiking without having to drive very far to Mount Baden-Powell in Wrightwood or the Eastern Sierra Mountains to Highway 395. It is remote but sufficiently close to town to get home on time for lunch and can accommodate most. fitness levels.

Quartzite Mountain may not have been what I expected, but Lupe and I agreed that we would tackle the mountain again, probably on a less windy day next time.

