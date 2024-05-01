Q&A: Inside alum Terry Hus goes from STEM to Hollywood as a queer Asian American

This post was updated on April 30 at 7:52 p.m.

Alumnus Terry Hu is paving the way for Asian and non-binary actors in the film industry.

The former neuroscience student turned actor will appear in Hulus' upcoming comedy film, Prom Dates, premiering May 3. Hu is best known for his roles in Disney's Zombies 3, Netflix's Never Have I Ever and the Oscar-qualified Americanized short film.

Hu spoke with the Daily Bruins Sydney Gaw about their journey in the film industry as a first-generation queer Chinese-American actor, as well as their career progression from STEM to the arts.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Daily Bruin: You've mentioned in previous interviews that you were initially discouraged from pursuing an acting career. How did you respond to these feelings and what was your journey as an actor?

Terry Hu: When I was growing up, there were no roles for Asians, let alone roles for gay Asians. …I haven't seen a lot of Asians on screen, so I probably had a certain degree of delusion going into it (the film industry). Honestly, anyone in this industry needs to have a little bit for anything because it's very competitive. …I didn't plan to continue acting when I was a kid, it was a dream, but it was never a real plan until I was in my early 20s.

BD: As an openly queer non-binary actor, what has your experience been like navigating the film industry?

TH: I'm really grateful because a lot more roles have come out specifically looking for BIPOC actors or specifically non-binary actors. This is very encouraging because five or ten years ago you would never have heard of this. I've had the opportunity to play a lot of these roles and I'm really excited to continue in this direction. …I'm lucky that some roles reflect it (my identity) because it feels good and affirms me.

BD: Of your recent projects, what have been some memorable moments on set and how have these experiences allowed you to grow as an actor?

TH: It (Zombies 3) was my first feature film, so it was cool to navigate that. I had to dance for it, which I hadn't really done before. With each project, I learned a lot. My biggest takeaway from all the projects are the things that will help my mental health. For example, when I was filming Zombies 3, I was living in Toronto… and it made me realize how easy it is to fall into a bubble and forget about your life in Los Angeles or at home. It's been helpful for me to learn how to stay grounded, and I've spoken in many interviews about the importance of your mental health in this process.

BD: During your time at UCLA, were there any creative outlets on campus that allowed you to channel your passion for theater?

TH: I studied theater and it was a really good outlet. Although theater and TV/film are very different, it was nice to take acting classes. One of my teachers, Thomas Orth,… took me aside one day when I was going to go to physical therapy school, and he said to me: You should pursue this field (acting). … There was a lot of outlets through his class and through all the (theater) classes and just encouragement.

BD: What experiences influenced your decision to pursue acting rather than neuroscience or physical therapy?

TH: I graduated from college with a degree in neuroscience and then applied to physical therapy schools. … The summer after I graduated, I was taking the GRE and stuff, but I was going to Backstage.com, which is this free online site for people to see auditions. So I went there regularly because I was curious. I think I always knew, “Maybe I'll do theater,” but throughout my studies I was like, “Yes, I'm majoring in neuroscience, but maybe I'll be an actor. day. » …So I went to Backstage.com, and I saw this open casting call. After a few months, I got a response to this open casting call and they liked me. It was just when I heard from the schools.

I remember signing with this sales agency, and they were like, You shouldn't go to school… and I was like, This is so much easier said than done, but I decided to to wait for. So I was like, “Let me just give it a year.” And that's kind of what made me brave enough to sign with an agency and have school options. …Things went well, fortunately.

BD: What was it like preparing for your role as Angie in Prom Dates, and what can you tell us about this character?

TB: Angie is one of the love interests of one of the protagonists, and I found that role really fun. It’s such a funny scenario. It's such an enjoyable film. I like it because Angie is a cool kid who plays in a band and is just cool. It was nice to be able to tap into that side of me because I'm such a huge idiot in real life, I'm not cool at all. I'm not super cool and suave, but I play a lot of those roles, and I think Angie is one of them. It was just fun to tap into that part of me and expand it, even though it's not who I am. … It's such a fun movie and role to be a part of, so I'm really excited for everyone to see it and see the goodness of it.

The takeaway from Angie and this entire film is definitely about friendship. I want everyone to come away feeling, “I'm excited for summer, and I can't wait to get out, meet new people, and take my photo.” » …It's nice to be authentic to yourself and follow who and what you like because you never know where it will take you.

BD: What advice would you give to aspiring actors who might be interested in pursuing a career in the film industry but are afraid of deviating from their current career path?

TH: If there is another world, another industry, or another skill set that you enjoy, don't be ashamed at all to pursue that skill as well. Because playing is a long game, you will wait a lot. There's going to be a lot of rejection, and it's going to be very difficult if you don't have anything else that you value because your goal is going to be tied to this one thing that needs so much validation. … Don’t be afraid to work on something outside of the industry because you can support yourself and it will improve your mental health and your profession.