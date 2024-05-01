Daily Tar Heel Membership





I started working at the Daily Tar Heel my freshman year of college. COVID had taken away any semblance of a traditional college experience, and I imagined ways to stay connected to a campus I had barely set foot on. After discovering The Daily Tar Heel thanks to the fall 2020 clusterfuck coverage, I thought it would be a good place to start. The newsroom itself was very atomized at the time, but from the beginning I observed the camaraderie among the editors and bought into it. I continued to work in the design office the rest of the year without ever setting foot in the office, but I was proud to say that I was part of the weekly printing process. I took each assignment as an opportunity to impress my editors, and at the end of the year, the future editor-in-chief, Praveena Somasundaram, asked me to apply for the position of editor-in-chief at her team. I served as Design Editor for two years and am now nearing the end of my final year as Multimedia Editor. I don't have enough space in this column to truly express all of the memories that I so closely associate with this newsroom, but there is one that truly represents what is so special about the work at the Daily Tar Heel. In the fall of 2021, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was halfway through my sophomore year and the news completely broke me. Regardless, I was struggling to regain control of my college life after the pandemic, and my mother's diagnosis made me feel like my last link to normalcy had finally been severed. Things in my life continued to get worse and by the start of the second semester, I was feeling defeated. My colleagues at the Daily Tar Heel saw me regularly, and although I wasn't one to openly discuss personal problems, they knew I was struggling. One week in particular, I was distraught when I received a hefty parking ticket and was stressed about being able to pay it with the little money I had. The opinion editor at the time, Rajee Ganesan, coordinated with other editors to pool funds to help me pay. When Praveena sent me the money, I cried. I felt so alone during this time, but this collective act of kindness meant the absolute world to me. These people, who were probably not much financially stronger than me, had been selfless enough to help me in my time of need. I owe a lot to The Daily Tar Heel. It allowed me to establish myself professionally while immersing myself in my community in a way like no other. I spent my four years in Chapel Hill, constantly involved in covering the most important events. But when I think of my time as a student journalist, it's the people I spent my time with in the newsroom that come to mind. It seemed like this newsroom would always be a constant in my life and it's hard to think that this will be my last week as an employee of the Daily Tar Heel. I will miss the time spent here and despite the grueling hours spent staring at a computer screen, I wouldn't trade it for anything.

