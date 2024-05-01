Sanpete County Community Night returns for 2024 | News, Sports, Jobs





Sanpete County's annual Community Night is back, promising an evening filled with fun, food and entertainment for the whole family. Held at the picturesque Mount Pleasant Municipal Park, the event is scheduled for Monday, May 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. Save the date and join the community for an unforgettable gathering! This year's Community Night features a range of exciting activities and attractions: Free health exams: Take advantage of free health screenings and receive discount coupons for lab work. Your well-being is our priority! Free dinner: Enjoy a delicious complimentary dinner, perfect for the whole family. Free passes to Mt. Pleasant Pool: Dive early into summer with free Mount Pleasant pool passes, redeemable for the evening of May 6. Games, prizes and gifts: Test your luck with games, win exciting prizes and score great free gifts throughout the evening. Live Entertainment by JD Fox: Keep up with the live entertainment provided by JD Fox, ensuring a lively atmosphere for all attendees. Special guests: Meet and greet Smokey Bear, see the Life Flight helicopter, explore the fire trucks and EMS ambulances, and marvel at the Avalanche Rescue K9. There is something for every taste ! And much more: Expect surprises around every corner, with additional attractions and activities to make this community night an unforgettable experience. Sanpete County Community Night is a fantastic opportunity to connect with neighbors, celebrate community spirit and create lasting memories. Whether you take advantage of the free dinner, participate in games or explore the different exhibits, there is no shortage of entertainment for all ages. Don't miss this exciting event! Bring your family and friends to Mount Pleasant Town Park on May 6 for a fun-filled evening of festivities. We'll see each other there! Event details Date: Monday May 6 Time: 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Location: Mt Pleasant City Park Admission: Free and open to the public Newsletter Join the thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

