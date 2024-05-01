Exclusive – Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing: His on-screen son Samay Shah says 'I am convinced he must be in a certain area and will return soon'







While speculation over his disappearance has led to suggestions he may be suffering from depression, the actor Samay Shah who portrayed his son on screen Gogi in TMKOC, recently spoke exclusively to ETimes TV and shared that he is confident that Gurucharan is dealing with something personal and will be back soon. Reacting to the news of Gurucharan's demise, Samay shared, “I think he will be back soon and that's the only belief I have. It's not a hope, it's a belief. I say this strongly and I feel that there is something personal and that this will be resolved very soon, for me it is not shocking, it is disbelief, believe it. isn't the type of person who will run away When asked if he had any information on his whereabouts, Samay replied: “I don't have any information, but that's just my. strong intuition which makes me believe that he will return soon. It's a conviction because I know. Gurucharan ji as a person. Based on all of that, I know he’ll be back and I really feel like he’s going to be OK.”

Samay further recalled his last conversation with Gurucharan, who played his on-screen father: “I was in touch with him from time to time. We used to have conversations, there was very little 'calls. But we were in contact from time to time. I don't remember the exact time I last spoke to him, but I think it was four or five months ago. He never seemed bothered. He was always very happy whenever we talked. He was always pushing me to do well in life and motivating me. jovial. He is very down to earth and on top of that he is a very energetic person, I really think he must be in a certain zone and he will come back soon,” he said. said.

Samay says he shared a special bond with Gurucharan and it is difficult to express it in words: “The relationship I share with him cannot be described in words. I cannot explain it. He is close to my heart because all those efforts he put in to make me a good actor and my life, I can't forget that, I grew up in front of him and I spent a lot of time on film sets with him.

Following Gurucharan Singh's disappearance on April 22, his father filed a missing person report (FIR) with the Delhi Police. Scheduled to board a Delhi-Mumbai flight that day, the actor failed to show up. The last known sighting of the 50-year-old actor was captured by a security camera, showing him crossing a road in the Palam district. Roshan Singh Sodhi from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing for 4 days: Gurucharan Singh's phone is inaccessible, family files a complaint Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was missing for a week now. On April 22, he was supposed to travel from Delhi National Airport to Mumbai, but he did not board the plane and disappeared. Her father filed a missing complaint in Delhi's Palam area. Two days after his disappearance, CCTV footage confirmed that Singh withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi on April 24. However, there has been no further information on the actor's whereabouts since then.While speculation over his disappearance has led to suggestions he may be suffering from depression, the actor Samay Shah who portrayed his son on screen Gogi in TMKOC, recently spoke exclusively to ETimes TV and shared that he is confident that Gurucharan is dealing with something personal and will be back soon. Reacting to the news of Gurucharan's demise, Samay shared, “I think he will be back soon and that's the only belief I have. It's not a hope, it's a belief. I say this strongly and I feel that there is something personal and that this will be resolved very soon, for me it is not shocking, it is disbelief, believe it. isn't the type of person who will run away When asked if he had any information on his whereabouts, Samay replied: “I don't have any information, but that's just my. strong intuition which makes me believe that he will return soon. It's a conviction because I know. Gurucharan ji as a person. Based on all of that, I know he’ll be back and I really feel like he’s going to be OK.”Samay further recalled his last conversation with Gurucharan, who played his on-screen father: “I was in touch with him from time to time. We used to have conversations, there was very little 'calls. But we were in contact from time to time. I don't remember the exact time I last spoke to him, but I think it was four or five months ago. He never seemed bothered. He was always very happy whenever we talked. He was always pushing me to do well in life and motivating me. jovial. He is very down to earth and on top of that he is a very energetic person, I really think he must be in a certain zone and he will come back soon,” he said. said.Samay says he shared a special bond with Gurucharan and it is difficult to express it in words: “The relationship I share with him cannot be described in words. I cannot explain it. He is close to my heart because all those efforts he put in to make me a good actor and my life, I can't forget that, I grew up in front of him and I spent a lot of time on film sets with him.Following Gurucharan Singh's disappearance on April 22, his father filed a missing person report (FIR) with the Delhi Police. Scheduled to board a Delhi-Mumbai flight that day, the actor failed to show up. The last known sighting of the 50-year-old actor was captured by a security camera, showing him crossing a road in the Palam district.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/exclusive-taarak-mehta-actor-gurucharan-singh-missing-on-screen-son-samay-shah-says-i-strongly-feel-he-must-be-in-some-zone-and-will-be-back-soon/articleshow/109737482.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos