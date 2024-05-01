Entertainment
Reviews | Biden is still losing. His campaign should stop acting like he isn't.
In February, there was much discussion about whether Joe Biden's advanced age and apparent weakness in a clash with Donald Trump meant he should step down. I wrote a column on this theme, but the most notable (i.e. non-conservative) voices saying Biden should consider dropping out of the race included pollster . Nate Silver and my colleague Ezra Klein. Also part of the discussion was Special Advisor Robert Hur's report, which cited memory problems in the president, or, if you prefer the terms favored by the president's allies, unnecessary panic.
The drumbeat for Biden to step down will only grow louder has dominated the headlines of this period, from Robert Kuttner in American Perspective. Kuttner was wrong; the beating of the drum has calmed down. All it took was for Biden to deliver a so-so State of the Union speech: subsequently, his poll numbers improved slightly, optimists on the Democratic side took the rhetorical lead, and should Biden withdraw ? the speech faded into background noise.
But here we are at the dawn of May, just six months before the election, and the fundamental dynamic that inspired the initial discussion/panic is still alive. Biden's mini-surge was, well, miniature. He's still slightly behind in national polls, and he's still trailing Trump in swing states that won the Electoral College for Democrats last time in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The gap is narrow: Depending on your preferred polling average and how you feel about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s poll numbers, Biden probably only needs a few points to gain maybe three points, maybe four. But it’s also pretty consistent; since last fall, the two candidates have been operating within a very narrow range.
The Democratic response to this consistency mixes unjustified confidence and unjustified fatalism. On the one hand, it is believed that Trump's lead is unsustainable because he has a ceiling and cannot exceed 50% (but does that matter in a race with several well-established third-party candidates? known?), because voters do not pay particular attention to it. again (but don't they already know both candidates very well?), because polls don't matter until after the convention (as of April 2020, Biden led the FiveThirtyEight polling average by about five points; he won the popular vote in the fall by 4.4 percent). ), because Trump's trials have not yet produced their effects (but what if he was acquitted?).
On the other hand, what can we do? irritation with anyone who suggests that Biden should deviate from the way he has approached politics and policy thus far. He did really well! The public is simply ungrateful or confused, misled by the media or blinded by partisanship! He should win 10 points! If he can't win with this record, America deserves what it gets!
Here's an alternative view of Biden's situation. One plausible lesson from the Trump years is that if you consistently beat Trump in the polls, you need to tread carefully, focus on the fundamentals of your campaign and your get-out-the-vote efforts, and project normalcy at every opportunity. This is what Democrats did well in 2018 and 2020, their years of anti-Trump success.
If, on the other hand, you lose to Trump (as his Republican rivals did in the 2016 and 2020 primaries), you can't count on at all about events or Trump fatigue magically coming to your rescue. Instead, you must formulate a strategy equal to the challenge and be willing to break the normal rules of politics (as Trump's Republican rivals failed to do in 2016 and 2020) in order to cope. to the abnormality of Trump himself.
The problem with Biden's campaign is that it is being run as if its candidate is in first position, as if it is protecting a lead that Biden does not have.
That means refusing the kind of big step that Klein and others have advocated, in which a patriotic recognition of one's own limitations, physical and political, leads the unpopular incumbent president to step aside and give his party a chance to revisit the terms of the election.
That means avoiding small potential upsets, in which Kamala Harris, the worst possible safety net for an aging president, gives way to a vice presidential candidate who might actually be reassuring, even popular.
And that means letting the administration's policymaking continue to operate on progressive autopilot. Deploy a regulatory plan aimed at gradually abandoning gasoline cars? Exactly what these Midwestern swing states want. Using Title IX to impose trans-affirming policies in schools across the country? Perfect for an election year. A new student loan forgiveness program that could cost more than $1 trillion in the face of stubbornly high inflation? Exactly what young voters are demanding. (Just kidding: Student debt was ranked 16th out of 16 areas in a recent Harvard poll of 18- to 29-year-olds.)
A series of aggressive new executive orders on immigration, to prove that if Republicans can't reach a deal, then Biden will act unilaterally to improve border security? Well, maybe the White House will take care of that one day.
Let's be clear, Biden can absolutely win this election. A few points do not constitute an impossible deficit. He could schedule brilliant triangulations until the final days of the campaign, when more voters are paying attention. It could be boosted by a ceasefire in the Middle East and good news on inflation. Trump could be convicted and lose, say, two crucial percentage points of support in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The left side of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. support could go to Biden while the pro-Trump side sticks to the third-party spoiler. Disgruntled, low-propensity-to-vote Trump supporters may not show up on Election Day.
But it's good to have a reality check every few months about what's really going on with the Stop-Trump campaign that Biden has decided he and he alone can lead. And what's happening right now is Biden is sliding toward defeat.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/01/opinion/biden-trump-election.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Narendra Modi: Poor people have more children, why are you only talking about Muslims: M Kharge to PM
- Clashes between Istanbul police and May Day protesters
- Reviews | Biden is still losing. His campaign should stop acting like he isn't.
- Former MSU football coach Mel Tucker accused of moving money during divorce
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Follow Wall St's Fall. Most Region Markets Close for Holidays
- From a two-room Chennai home to a ten-figure fortune, Google's Sundar Pichai is nearing a rare milestone
- Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal's former attorney has testified at the Trump trial
- Half of temporary housing for earthquake survivors completed; Progress has also been made in restoring running water and roads
- China's revised State Secrets Law has come into force. Here's what you need to know | Spy News
- Siddharth Roy Kapur says Bollywood box office reports are 95 percent accurate today: that's a huge change | Bollywood News
- Microsoft announces $1.7 billion investment in cloud and AI in Indonesia
- New AI guidelines aim to help research librarians