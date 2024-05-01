In February, there was much discussion about whether Joe Biden's advanced age and apparent weakness in a clash with Donald Trump meant he should step down. I wrote a column on this theme, but the most notable (i.e. non-conservative) voices saying Biden should consider dropping out of the race included pollster . Nate Silver and my colleague Ezra Klein. Also part of the discussion was Special Advisor Robert Hur's report, which cited memory problems in the president, or, if you prefer the terms favored by the president's allies, unnecessary panic.

The drumbeat for Biden to step down will only grow louder has dominated the headlines of this period, from Robert Kuttner in American Perspective. Kuttner was wrong; the beating of the drum has calmed down. All it took was for Biden to deliver a so-so State of the Union speech: subsequently, his poll numbers improved slightly, optimists on the Democratic side took the rhetorical lead, and should Biden withdraw ? the speech faded into background noise.

But here we are at the dawn of May, just six months before the election, and the fundamental dynamic that inspired the initial discussion/panic is still alive. Biden's mini-surge was, well, miniature. He's still slightly behind in national polls, and he's still trailing Trump in swing states that won the Electoral College for Democrats last time in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The gap is narrow: Depending on your preferred polling average and how you feel about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s poll numbers, Biden probably only needs a few points to gain maybe three points, maybe four. But it’s also pretty consistent; since last fall, the two candidates have been operating within a very narrow range.

The Democratic response to this consistency mixes unjustified confidence and unjustified fatalism. On the one hand, it is believed that Trump's lead is unsustainable because he has a ceiling and cannot exceed 50% (but does that matter in a race with several well-established third-party candidates? known?), because voters do not pay particular attention to it. again (but don't they already know both candidates very well?), because polls don't matter until after the convention (as of April 2020, Biden led the FiveThirtyEight polling average by about five points; he won the popular vote in the fall by 4.4 percent). ), because Trump's trials have not yet produced their effects (but what if he was acquitted?).