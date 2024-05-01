Top 'Diddy Downfall' bombshells: Hollywood is 'strangely' silent on rapper's investigation

More than a month after the Homeland Security Investigation's bi-coastal raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami, a new documentary explores the dramatic collapse of one of the most influential actors hip hop.

A slew of Combs' confidants and former associates recalled their dealings with the music mogul in “The Downfall of Diddy,” with legal experts weighing in on what's in store for the billionaire Bad Boy Records founder.

The March 25 searches were related to a federal human trafficking investigation, from which it is unclear whether Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation. In February, Combs was named in another sexual abuse lawsuit, marking the fourth complaint filed against the rapper since November.

We take a look at some of the biggest bombs from the latest Tubi series.

Combs' lifestyle as a music industry powerhouse was highlighted throughout the hour-long exhibit, which included interviews with Aubrey O'Day, rapper Mark Curry, producer Stevie J and Suge Knight.

Combs was known for his Rolodex of A-list friends and for throwing some of the biggest parties around the world. A common theme discussed during the documentary was the silence heard around the world when it came to allies speaking out in support of the “All About the Benjamins” singer.

“Hollywood is strangely and noticeably silent about the whole Diddy controversy right now,” said BET News host Marc Lamont Hill. “I think there is a very simple reason for this: people in glass houses don't want to throw stones.”

“The radio silence around this case is, in my opinion, very unusual,” said Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer. “Even if you look at it,” says R. Kelly, “someone who is much maligned and who should be found guilty of what he was found guilty of, he had supporters in the beginning. Diddy doesn't have any. They're crickets.”

Diddy's longtime friend Stevie J noted, “A lot of these cats, number one, don't have a heart. Number two, it's like I can't be seen standing next to him while This was happening. I don't want people to look at me funny. So there are some who just don't want to go near it because they don't want to be affected, and that's how it is.

Curry claimed that Combs' friends might remain silent because of surveillance systems in Combs' homes.

“If they have 250 cameras from his house, they have a whole bunch of images or footage of things that were happening in his house,” Curry said. “You name it, he's connected to them. If we start untangling Diddy's networks, you'll find a lot of people and like Jeffrey Epstein, some of them might be involved.”

Former bodyguard Gene Deal said: “I don't think it's just the celebrities who are going to be shaken. There were politicians in there; there were princes in there; there were also some preachers in there.”

Shortly after the raids, Mary J. Blige shared a disturbing post on Instagram hinting at the possibility of severing ties with Combs after more than 30 years together. “Unfortunately, many of you all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself. I burn bridges if necessary.”

O'Day gave insight into the alleged abuse she suffered after years of working with the famous music producer. O'Day was fired from Danity Kane, the girl group Combs created through his MTV series, “Making the Band.”

“The abuse was enough to change the course and direction of my entire life,” she said. “The mistreatment was enough that I had to spend a lot of time in the hands of professionals learning about grooming and unlearning grooming. The treatment was so bad in some ways that I'm not ready to talk about it , but I will.”

When asked if O'Day was verbally or physically abused, she admitted she wasn't ready to delve further into the subject, but gave some insight into the harsh reality of her experience working with Combs.

“Does it matter? I've been in physically abusive situations. Verbal situations hurt me a lot more,” she said. The abuse was significant enough to change the course of my life. »

She claimed: “Just in starting the group, we experienced intimidation tactics, body shaming, beatings, and then when we thought we were absolutely nothing, was a bit like we were training to be good soldiers. »

One of the most shocking confessions came from Knight, the founder of Death Row Records, allegedly responsible for the revenge killing of Combs' most important client, The Notorious B.I.G.

Knight's own reaction to the Combs raids and subsequent public fall shocked even him.

“My first reaction, it's not the reaction I thought I'd have about Puffy,” the former music director said in a telephone interview from California's Ronald Donovan Correctional Institution. “I thought it would be a reaction, like he got what he planned because everyone knows what’s going on.

“My reaction was actually different because I felt like, damn, the first thing that came to mind was, you know, he has his sons, he has his daughters. My reaction was first been about the kids And the thing is, I feel like it's a bad day for hip-hop, it's a bad day for the culture, because it makes us all look bad. .”

Knight added: “I'm not the type of guy to cheer people down, and if someone gets killed or something happens to them, I'm not going to pop champagne bottles. And if I have a problem with Puffy is for him and I have to sit in a room and solve the problem. So for the tragedy on both sides, for the victims, for him, it's definitely nothing to celebrate. .”

As for the silence in the industry, Knight was convinced that “those are signs of guilt.”

“If they walk like a duck, quack like a duck, they'll be a duck. I don't think there was a single person who hung out with Puffy, who didn't act like Puffy,” he said. declared. “Birds that look alike flock together. What do you think? They're all going to stick together to keep everything swept under this rug, because they pull up this rug, you're going to find a whole bunch of crap including you don’t want to see.”

Knight also weighed in on accusations stemming from the November lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. She withdrew her complaint a day after it was filed.

“I don't think Cassies is a liar because we know what kind of things are going on. And I just say it like this, I don't think Puffy should be destroyed or hanged or put to death,” he said. he declares. “I think Puffy, or if it's me or anyone else, we should be able to speak our truth.

“By speaking our truth, we can't change the past, but we can help the present and we can help the future. So if Puffy tells his story uncut, it can help everyone. Let him tell it truth.”

Knight currently serves a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a hit-and-run incident that occurred in 2015 during the filming of “Straight Outta Compton.”

In addition to the federal investigation, Combs is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Jane Doe and music producer Rodeny “Lil Rod” Jones. Combs has denied each of these claims.

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.