Frankie goes to Bollywood – Rifco Theater Company / Watford Palace Theater
The Salterton Arts Review visits Watford Palace Theater to see Frankie goes to Bollywood, a brand new "billion colors" musical.
Frankie goes to Bollywood
We all have an image of what Bollywood is. Not surprising for an industry that brought in around 200 billion rupees in 2023. But Bollywood moviegoers don't think about box office returns first and foremost. They sigh over romantic (but chaste) love stories, admire heroes, and hope that everything will work out in the end. Or they're back home trying out the latest choreography or reading about what their favorite stars have done in real life. Either way, it's a way of life and it's a big deal. For those who enter with rose-tinted glasses, this can be dangerous.
Frankie (Laila Zaidi) is one of those rose-tinted glasses wearers. She grew up watching Bollywood films. A world away from her home in Milton Keynes and a way to connect with her mother through her dreams and heritage. A chance encounter leads to a golden opportunity. But don't all these films teach us to be wary of things that seem too good to be true? Maybe not.
Pravesh Kumar wrote Frankie goes to Bollywood as a complex ode to an industry that fuels the dreams of so many but can be toxic. Not just for a naive young woman. Kumar makes no effort to paint a picture of an industry that treats women of all ages, shapes, sizes and skills with insensitivity, more concerned with the dynastic power struggles that any ancient empire would be proud of. After all, big business means power and wealth, and you don't necessarily keep it by being nice.
This all-new musical, featuring songs by Niraj Chag and Tasha Taylor Johnson, is a sensory treat. Rebecca Brower's excellent set transports the audience to torrid Mumbai. The costumes, designed by Andy Kumar who is also the movement director, are sublime and surely deserve awards. The ensemble works overtime to bring the energy of a Bollywood film to every scene, with so many costume changes things must be hazy behind the scenes.
The dark side of Bollywood
But what about the story? Is Frankie successful in Bollywood? Or get out of Bollywood? Let me not reveal too much. With racing happening everywhere through July, including at the Southbank Center from July 31 to August 18, you should see it for yourself. But suffice it to say that while the story is more cautionary than revolutionary, Kumar balances commentary on an industry with a more personal story of identity, family, and self-discovery. The final scenes brought tears to some people around me, as the female leads reach powerful emotional crescendos.
This is actually a great musical for female protagonists. The male characters are barely visible in comparison. There's an optimistic director (Navin Kundra) and a vain, nepobaby star (a fun comedic role for Shakil Hussain), both of whom have ideas about Frankie's future. But this story is about Frankie herself, and her cousin sister Goldy (Katie Stasi), mother (Helen K. Wint) and rival (also Wint). Zaidi's powerful upper range demonstrates her star potential, but everyone has a chance to shine. Even if we don't agree with their point of view (example: a song about meanness), they are leading ladies.
The only thing I was wondering Frankie goes to Bollywood is whether it will meet public expectations. Not everyone expects their nostalgic view of Bollywood films to be challenged. But that's no reason not to call out toxic environments where we see them: I hope the public will take the sour with the sweet. In all Frankie goes to Bollywood is a story with a lot of heart, a little schmaltz, lots of singing and dancing, and an explosion of color. All the best songs from Bollywood while calling for changing the problematic elements. What's not to like?
Can I just talk a little more about the costumes before we finish? The character of Shona (Gigi Zahir) is a costume designer's dream. Choreographer/TV celebrity/restaurateur and more, each of his costumes is like a haute couture concept sketch. And don't get me started on the sarees that also serve as a backdrop in Bollywood. You'll have to go see them for yourselves.
Salterton Arts Review rating: 4/5
Frankie goes to Bollywood at Watford Palace Theater until May 11, 2024 and on tour until August 18 including the Southbank Center from July 31 to August 18. More information here.
