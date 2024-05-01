Henrik Fisker sells his Hollywood home for $35 million





Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker has put his ultra-modern Los Angeles home on the market for $35 million. Such an amount is higher than the current market capitalization of Fisker Inc., which is currently valued at $24.97 million at $0.05 per share. The Fiskers House is extremely impressive. Located in the Hollywood Hills, the 11,800-square-foot home includes, among other amenities, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor spa, sauna, fitness center and infinity pool. It even has a 20-foot three-car garage that can accommodate six vehicles using a hydraulic lift system. Perched to capture one of the most breathtaking panoramic views in the Hollywood Hills, this sophisticated and elegant resort embodies luxury living at its finest. Covering a sprawling 11,800 square feet of living space and surrounded by explosive views stretching from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, the estate boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and every world-class amenities desirable, the real estate ad for the Fiskers house, read. Credit: The Altman brothers team As stated in a Automotive News report, home values ​​have increased in recent years. Henrik Fisker and his wife, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, purchased the property in 2021 for $21.8 million. The house is also available for rent for a whopping $125,000 per month. It remains to be seen why Fisker put his house up for sale, even though Fisker Inc. is in dire straits. Earlier this month, the electric vehicle maker indicated that it may soon have to declare bankruptcy if it does not receive debt relief. Henrik Fisker, however, appears to still be trying to keep his company afloat, with recent reports suggesting he has met with executives from several veteran automakers to negotiate a potential buyout. Fisker Inc. released only one vehicle to consumers, the Fisker Ocean, an all-electric crossover SUV that appeared to have the potential to compete with giants like the Tesla Model Y. The vehicle was praised for its attractive design and its competitively priced, but reviews were quite negative, with prominent YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee even noting that the Fisker Ocean was the the worst car he has ever tested at the time. Watch a video walkthrough of Henrik Fisker's home below. Do not hesitate to contact us with current advice. Simply send a message to [email protected] to warn us. Henrik Fisker sells his Hollywood home for $35 million













