Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in New Jersey with the Lantern Festival, Holi





May is a pivotal month for the Asian American community. In May 1843, the first Japanese immigrant arrived in the United States. In May 1869, the golden spike was driven into the first transcontinental railroad, a project carried out largely by Asian workers. In 2009, then-President Barack Obama signed Proclamation 8369, which established the month of May as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, now known as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In New Jersey, 10% of the population is Asian American. Throughout this month, events (most free) will be held around the state to celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and culture in the Garden State. Bergen The event “The Art of Listening: An Indian Classical Music Appreciation Workshop” will take place May 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rutherford Public Library, 150 Park Ave. Rutherford. The workshop is hosted by South Asian performing arts school Kulture Kool, based in North Jersey. Registration is done at BCCLS website. American dream in Rutherford East will welcome a free concert by the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York on May 11. The group will play traditional Asian music. The shopping center is located at 1 American Dream Way. In Mahwah, the Holi of Colors 2024 celebration will take place at Riverside Park at Reich Avenue and Brakeshoe Place on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date May 18 at the same time). The celebration will include music, dancing, traditional Indian snacks and refreshments for purchase, Mother's Day plants for sale, and activities for all ages. Participants can register on the event webpage. For more information, call (201) 749-1990 and text #2024FestivalofColorsEvent. Bergen County celebrates Native Asian Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a event at the Overpeck Park Amphitheater, Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park on May 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bergen County Commissioner Jim Tedesco, the Bergen County Board of Commissioners and the Bergen County Asian American Advisory Council invite the public to “celebrate the pioneers who shaped Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island history and continue to influence our future. Essex NJPAC in Newark will host on May 6 at 6 p.m. the screening of the award-winning documentary “Far East Deep South”, about the search for roots of a Chinese-American family and the discovery of an immigrant community in the South following the law of Chinese exclusion. of 1882. This event is a co-production of NJPAC, 1 Center St. in Newark, and the New Jersey chapter of Ascend, the world's largest network advancing pan-Asian professionals in the workplace and in the classroom. board of directors of companies. Registration for the event is done on the NJPAC website website. AAPI Jazz Fest 2024 will take place May 18 at the Express Newark (Hahne & Co. Building), 54 Halsey St. in Newark. from noon to 10 p.m. The event, produced by Yardbird Productions and the Institute for Jazz Studies at Rutgers-Newark, will feature AAPI musical artists, artwork, vendors and more. Registration for the event is at Eventbrite. AAPI Montclair/AAPI New Jersey will present several events (in-person and virtual) throughout the month of May to celebrate the month. Events include Lunch and Learn: How to Respond and Be Resilient in the Face of Hate, Bias, and Microaggressions (virtual) on May 13 at noon, and Lantern Festival for Justice and Remembrance on May 19 (rain date June 9) at Edgemont Park on Valley Road in Montclair. Registration for events can be done at AAPI Montclair website. Morris The Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown, will host a concert featuring California ensemble TAIKOPROJECT on May 2 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of young, emerging taiko drummers. The taiko is the traditional Japanese drum. Tickets cost between $29 and $59 and are available at MPAC website. Ricardo Kaulessar covers race, immigration and culture for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news in your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ricardokaul

