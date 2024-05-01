Hollywood woman arrested for indecent exposure after bizarre incident in St. Marys County FR24 News English





On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., a trooper from the Leonardtown Barracks of the Maryland State Police attended a residence on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood for an indecent exposure. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a complainant who stated that 30 minutes before calling police, she observed a woman, later identified as Tina Lorie Ford, 45, of Hollywood, s was indecently exposed by removing her shorts and exposing her body. her vaginal parts. She said the woman began penetrating herself with an orange traffic cone by sitting directly on it. The complainant provided the police with CCTV footage of the incident. Police reviewed the video footage and observed Ford outside the parking lot of the residence wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark colored shorts. The video then shows Ford bends forward at the waist, pulls his shorts down to his ankles and sits atop the orange traffic cone, then bends forward at the waist, again exposing his vaginal parts. Ford then stands up on top of the traffic cone and enters himself with the traffic cone. The officer then made contact with Ford, who said she was outside at the time the witness observed her on the CCTV footage. Ford admitted to police that she took off her shorts, sat on top of the traffic cone, then urinated on it to mark her territory. Ford was placed under arrest and charged with indecent exposure. She was released the same day on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond. In 2024, Ford received a criminal summons on March 27 for malicious destruction of property (two counts), was arrested on March 29 for violation of a protective order (released the same day on an unsecured personal recognizance bond of $1,000), then arrested the next day. on March 30 for violating a protection order and was held on bond for less than 30 hours before being released on her own recognizance on April 1, 2024.













