Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Programming Additions and Updates for 2024 Festival of the Arts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is celebrating the 65th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival later this month and on Tuesday they made some announcements, including additions to the lineup and an update to the layout which extends to one of the city's emblematic places. sister bridges.

First and foremost, the festival will take place in the Cultural District from May 31 to June 9 with 10 days of free art and music. This year, however, it extends to the Rachel Carson Bridge.

The bridge will host many more artist market stalls as well as the Green Mountain Energy Stage.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Pittsburgh’s Cultural District with an updated setup for this year’s festival,” said Sarah Aziz, interim vice president of programming and head of DEAI initiatives for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “These 10 pop-up days will be fun, engaging, inclusive and memorable. Thank you to all of our community partners, especially Dollar Bank, whose generosity helps make this festival a one-of-a-kind celebration in Pittsburgh every summer.”

The new stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge, which will be located midway, will feature twice-daily entertainment including music, literary readings and other activities.

Several spaces in the cultural trust's galleries will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

With the Arts Festival just a few weeks away, you can check out all the programming changes and an overview of events on their website. on this link.

More from CBS News