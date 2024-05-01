Upcoming Movies in May 2024: Srikanth, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and more | Bollywood

April 2024 saw the release of several films. As we enter the month of May, different film industries are preparing a series of films for release. Fans are looking forward to films such as Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, The Fall Guy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in May 2024. (Also read | Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao wins hearts in this beautiful story about visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla) Photos of Srikanth, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Bhaiyya Ji.

1) Srikanth

In the biopic, Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. Srikanth founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and disabled people. The trailer shows how Rajkummar captivated the indomitable spirit of Srikanth, who defied all odds to carve his own path to success.

Apart from Rajkummar, the film also stars Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F, in lead roles. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 10.

2) Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

The sports drama will star Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. This will be Rajkummar's second film in a month. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi. Recently, Karan Johar treated fans to a new poster on Instagram. It showed Rajkummar and Janhvi facing the stadium as they cheered for the Indian cricket team while wearing blue jerseys with the number 7 written on them. The poster featured Janhvi as Mahima and RajKummar as Mahendra. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

3) Brother

The upcoming film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of the film started with a group of men trying to kill someone. But they fail miserably. Later, when the last attempt to kill the person has been made, he wakes up, scaring the men. Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj's 100th film, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki directed it, while Deepak Kingrani wrote it. According to a release, Bhaiyya Ji is packed with “intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions tied to family bonds.” The release date has been set for May 24.

4) The fall guy

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's action comedy The Fall Guy is set to hit theaters in India on May 3. Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy stars Ryan as Colt Seavers, a stuntman searching for the missing mega-budget star. studio tent pole. Based on the 1980s television series of the same name, the film also stars Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu. In India, The Fall Guy will be available in English and Hindi.

5) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The action-adventure is the tenth Planet of the Apes film and follows the reboot trilogy, which began in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. It includes the 2014 film Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and the 2017 film War for the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place several generations after the events of the 2017 film and focuses on a young and naive but courageous ape, Noa (Owen Teague). The film, which will be released on May 8, was directed by Wes Ball.

6) The Garfield Movie

Garfield, the world-famous indoor cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagna, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, scruffy street cat Vic, Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to leave their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist, according to a team statement of the film. Garfield was voiced by Chris Pratt and Vic was voiced by actor Samuel L Jackson. Directed by Mark Dindal, the film also features Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang. The Garfield movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24.

7) Kartam Bhugtam

The psychological thriller stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany. Kartam Bhugtam is directed by Soham P Shah. According to a statement shared by the makers, the film's title, Kartam Bhugtam, translates to 'what goes around, comes around', encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the film explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the old Hindi adage “Jaise karoge, waise bharoge (As you sow, so shall you reap). » Kartam Bhugtam is scheduled to hit theaters on May 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

8) Furious

Filmmaker George Miller's highly anticipated film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, will be released in theaters worldwide on May 23. The film is a prequel to the 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road. The action-adventure is led by Anya Taylor-Joy, who reprises the role of Furiosa. It also features Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke in key roles. Furiosa hails from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. It is produced by George and Doug Mitchell through their Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

9) IF

John Krasinski's IF is about a young girl (Cailey Fleming) and her neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) who can see everyone's imaginary friends, including those who have been left behind. It will be released on May 17. Many celebrity voices in the film include Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph and the late Louis Gossett Jr.

10) The Strangers: Chapter 1

The horror thriller, directed by Renny Harlin, will be released on May 17. Although part of The Strangers film series, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first part of a new trilogy of standalone stories. The film is based on Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and her boyfriend, Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), who drive across the country to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest. After a car breakdown in Oregon, they spend the night in a remote Airbnb. All night long, they are terrorized by three unknown masked murderers.