How Iantha Richardson Controls the Narrative in Hollywood

Iantha Richardson arrives at the premiere of 'White Men Can't Jump' held at the El Capitan Theater on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Iantha Richardson never intended to become an actress.

“I just knew I was going to dance in Europe and do contemporary ballet, but life didn’t work out that way,” the star told ESSENCE. However, by chance, she discovered a new passion that led her to perform on screens in over 9 million homes every week.

The star of the hit ABC detective series Will Trent and the recent Black-cast retooling of the 1991 cult classic Don't tell mommy the babysitter died, the DC native moved from New York to Los Angeles in hopes of using her pointe shoes in the professional arena. Instead, she landed in front of the camera after trying out an acting class with a friend.

One class led to several, which led to an agent and management, which led to Benny Got Shot, an AFI thesis film directed by Malcolm Washington, son of Denzel and Pauletta. This led her to play adult Tess on It's uswhich opened the door to even more opportunities.

Although she will always be in love with dancing, “it's something I always have in my back pocket,” she tells us, starring in one of Primetime TV's most popular shows takes most of her time. its time these days. And rightly so.

WILL TRENT – ABC's Will Trent stars Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Ramn Rodrguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski and Sonja Sohn as the role of Amanda Wagner. (ABC/Art Streiber)

As Will TrentFaith Mitchell, the reluctant partner of the title character's GBI detective, Richardson brings depth, wit and charm to a character who, in many other police procedural programs, would have no consequence to the story in its together. A black woman in a politically precarious position, harboring contempt toward her partner for reporting fellow police officers, but constantly demonstrating her willingness to be “on the right side of the law” herself, Faith is complex and interesting, with her own insecurities to overcome. and private demons to overcome.

“I like his tenacity. I love his resilience. I love his heart more than anything,” Richardson says of his character. “I think as a black woman in a male-dominated space, a space that you wouldn't think of, in 2024, of someone black or of color wanting to be a cop. But I think she's doing it for the right reasons and not sacrificing who she is by doing it.

Inspired by a close personal friend, a real-life Black detective from Washington, D.C., Richardson informs her character's compassion and caring through real-life experience.

“I like the fact that she managed to become a detective after being a member of the police force. And I'm like, “Well, how do you do that?” How do you feel about this? What does it look like in there? Because the police have a very bad reputation, especially through our lens. But she's literally one of the most compassionate police officers, and one who does it because she wants to help people. »

WILL TRENT – ABC's Will Trent stars Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell. (ABC/Art Streiber)

“Episode seven is really fun,” Richardson says of tonight’s episode. Will Trent. “For me personally, not even for Faith. I got to do action in a lot of stunts, which fits perfectly with what I want to do in the future, which is to be an action hero at some point in my life.

“There's a lot of family stuff in there, there's a lot of really cool action, and there's a lot of Will and Faith teaming up in such a beautiful way, their relationship has evolved, and you see in there.” teases Richardson. “Right now, they’re on a tightrope of communication and they really understand each other.”

In addition to his work in front of the screen, Richardson goes behind the lens to produce and direct his own projects. The starlet is currently shopping for a show for the first time. Tentatively titled “Attached” and set in Detroit, the film is based on the concept of soul ties. She is also looking forward to directing her first television episode soon.

“As I get into this business, I realize it’s really important to be able to control the narrative in your own way,” she says. “As actors, you're often serving someone else's story, which is also really cool. Being able to be a servant and being able to play these great characters like Faith. But I'm really excited to collaborate with d other artists to tell other stories that I think should be at the forefront, and I think producing gives the opportunity to curate and bring together different voices to create something new, fresh and unheard.

Following last year's strikes, Richardson is aware of the challenges ahead as a color creator seeking to get the green light for original content. But she's never one to be discouraged by statistics. “I think if things are meant to be done, they will be done,” she tells us, she is confident in what she is doing and confident that she will find her platform and audience.

“I think people are still looking for content from people of color. I think it must be really special,” she explains. And Richardson is passionate about highlighting stories and points that aren't often brought to the forefront.

“I like to tell stories that aren't necessarily the ones that people think they want to hear, but things that are real.