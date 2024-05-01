Trump Trial Shifts Attention to the Dirty World of Hush Money

On Tuesday, jurors were left with the feeling that Donald Trump was not being prosecuted in New York for orchestrating a hush money deal and was in fact being tried for falsifying paperwork in a rushed and bungled job, all this because of his sloppy greed and the desperation of his right hand man.

The third week of the former president's first criminal trial in New York began with testimony from Keith Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer who spoke about his sordid world of secret money dealings.

It was very frustrating when it started again and then started again… funding delays, cancellations, customer disengagement, Davidson recalls.

Lawyer represented former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Danielstwo of the women who had sex with Trump nearly two decades ago and were in a position to sully his 2016 presidential campaign until they decided to stay silent in exchange for cold hard cash .

On Tuesday morning, Trump entered the Manhattan courtroom displaying what has become his typical sour mood, the 77-year-old politician angrily heading toward the brown office chair that confines him four days a week and prevents him to participate in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The former president's mood only worsened when Judge Juan Merchan fined him $9,000 for violating a silence order by continuing to direct his threatening rhetoric online against witnesses and even jurors, then threatened to throw him behind bars if he continued to behave like a petulant child.

But Trump's mood seemed to ease as the day wore on and attention focused on the details of the deal that landed him indicted on 34 counts of falsifying documents commercial.

There have been brief appearances by technicians who simply served to verify videos establishing that Trump is actually running his Truth Social account and felt compelled to denounce accusations of sexual misconduct at political rallies. Material that prosecutors hope to use to build the idea that Trump was induced to shut down. these women to protect his campaign.

But the ninth day of the trial was actually defined by what became an introduction to the seedy world of irresponsible entertainment journalism.

On the witness stand, Davidson explained how he tried to exploit McDougal's salacious story, which could show that Trump was cheating on his new wife Melania around the time she gave birth to their son, Barronto got his new customer whatever she wanted.

McDougal was looking for three things. First, she wanted to rejuvenate her career. After all, she presented herself as the second sexiest playmate of the 1990s. Second, she wanted to make money. And third, she didn't really want to go public and be branded with what Davidson called the scarlet letter of being the other woman.

She didn't want to tell her story, Davidson testified.

Instead, she relied on her lawyer to strike a deal with companies like AMI, then publisher of the unreliable supermarket tabloid. National investigator.

It all started with a June 7, 2016 text that Davidson sent to his longtime contact, then to his friend Dylan Howard, the Applicantthe best editor.

I have a success story about Trump, Davidson texted him.

In court, Davidson explained it as an entrance, a teaser, perhaps an opportunity for him. He told jurors it was his typical approach to attracting the interest of someone in the publishing industry. And in this case, it was someone willing to cross a clear red line in journalistic principles and pay for the scoop, without intending to ever publish it.

Speak first. I'll get you more than anyone for that. You know why Howard responded, just 32 seconds later.

On the stand, Davidson told jurors why Howard was so excited to pounce.

I knew Dylan's boss, David Pecker, and Mr. Trump were longtime friends. Pecker published Trump Magazine, and at the time AMI explicitly suggested to me that it had supported Mr. Trump's candidacy, he said.

It was a standard catch-and-kill program, a term little known in the public relations industry at the time, but which has since become the subject of expositions and memoirs, such as that of 'ancient Applicant piece by editor Lachlan Cartwrights In The New York Times earlier this month. (Cartwright is a former Daily Beast reporter.)

After much negotiation that brought the original price of over a million dollars down to a paltry $150,000 and what amounted to a fake writing job at the ApplicantPecker forked over the company's money and the deal was done long before it could see the light of day.

In court Tuesday at noon, Davidson said the exact words the Manhattan District Attorney's Office wanted to hear. When prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked why AMI would buy an item it never intended to print, Davidson connected the dots and established what jurors might ultimately see as Trump's motivation to commit the crime.

Davidson mentioned an unspoken understanding that there was a close relationship between David Pecker and Donald Trump, one that would not allow the publisher to hurt Donald Trump.

You mean Donald Trump campaignSteinglass intervened.

Yes, Davidson said.

This point will become the focal point of the entire trial, as prosecutors work to convince jurors that Trump did not silence these women simply to avoid a costly divorce that, in any case, did not took place in the six years since these allegations emerged.

However, this process wasn't as clean the second time around. Davidson detailed his many frustrations when he tried to secure a second hush money deal for the porn star while dealing with then-Trump confidant and personal attorney Michael Cohen.

He had one thing on his side, however. Daniel's salacious story told by a publicist named Gina Rodriguez was made all the more valuable once Trump was exposed as a sexually abusive celebrity when the infamous Access Hollywood the tape sank.

Before Access Hollywood strip, there was very little interest in what Gina was trying to sell with Stormy Daniels' Donald Trump story. It is only when Access Hollywood that interest somehow reached a crescendo, Davidson testified, again hitting the high notes that prosecutors hope to use later in the trial.

Only this time, Pecker wasn't about to be fooled again. He had offered Trump the money the first time, but this time the man who loves to flaunt his gilded penthouse and riches was going to be stuck with the bill.

Jurors saw how, instead of handling the situation on his own, Howard texted Cohen and Davidson about the business opportunity and let them handle it. AMI had already negotiated a $120,000 deal, and now Davidson could be a part of it and easily earn $10,000 by finalizing it.

The only downside? They should be dealing with Trump's untrustworthy bulldog of a lawyer who has since taken over from his former boss, lost his law license, and been convicted of perjury.

Dylan was washing his hands of it, Davidson said. Nobody wanted to talk to Cohen.

In a humorous moment, Davidson recalled how the porn stars' publicist tried to flatter him by promising it would be a quick and lucrative business deal.

All you have to do is pay for it and talk to this asshole, Cohenits will be the easiest deal you've ever made in your entire life, Davidson recalls with a chuckle, seeming to reflect on the years of drama that forced him to travel around the world. the country to appear that day in a New York City courtroom and testify under oath.

But as the weeks passed, Cohen failed to keep his promise to finalize the deal and deliver the agreed-upon $130,000. At one point, Davidson even warned Cohen that the deal was off if he didn't transfer the money by the 5 p.m. deadline, which came and went.

Davidson repeatedly lamented their failure to meet the funding deadline and was faced with a barrage of excuses as to why they failed. There were circular arguments, excuses and contradictions. The things he said didn't really make sense.

They had this deal on a silver platter, and the only reason it didn't go through… was because they didn't want to spend the money, he testified.

As the afternoon wore on, prosecutors struggled to get Davidson to say that the money would still come from Trump, but the former president's lawyers raised a wall of objections that were supported by the judge. As the fight unfolded, Trump leaned back in his chair, shaking his head with a smirk on his face.

The day ended with Davidson noting that Cohen ultimately decided to wire the funds from his own bank account, vowing, damn it, I'm going to do it myself.

And when the deal finally came together, Davidson described Cohen as a very excited, pants-on-fire kind of guy.

Shortly after Tuesday's debates ended, Trump took to Truth Social to post his usual angry, post-corut rant.

It's a real witch hunt. Hours spent sitting and listening to nothing except EXONERATION AND LIES. The trial moves at full speed as the judge works hard to make all his friends happy. Merchan is fake, twisted and above all, and without a doubt, conflicted. It's a shame for our country. They took away my right to free speech. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!! he job.

The trial resumes Thursday, when jurors will hear the rest of the story and watch as Trump's lawyers try to tear it apart during cross-examination.