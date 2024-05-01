24 Seasons Strong: Q&A with theater actor Reed Sigmund | News

Reed Sigmund is a stage actor who has worked with the Minnesota Childrens Theater Company since 2000. The Stillwater resident has starred in How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Shrek The Musical, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Sigmund will play Toad in the company's upcoming production, A Year with Frog and Toad, from April 23 to June 16.
Q: How did you get started as an actor?
A: Theater was something I never thought about when I was in elementary school. In fourth grade, our school performed Johnny Appleseed. My teacher chose me to play Johnny because she was looking for someone with the strongest voice. Even though I never thought about it, I fell in love with reading and rehearsing my lines. From there I sought out doing school shows whenever I could.
Q: How has acting translated into your adult life?
A: I was looking to get a degree in child psychology when I went to the University of Minnesota. By then I had lost interest in acting. However, I was also unhappy and missed having people to share the stage with. I auditioned for a show in the theater department and was recommended by another director for another show, for which I was chosen. From there, I was offered the opportunity to apply for the Childrens Theater apprenticeship program. After being there for a few years, I was asked to stay permanently, and the rest is history!
Q: What inspired you to take on the role of Toad in this play?
A: I remembered the books a lot when I was a child. What I love about the friendship between Frog and Toad is that it's a connection I don't often see celebrated. These two characters see and experience the world differently and do not judge each other. Watching characters like them celebrate their differences instead of criticizing them is exciting and admirable. This is a good topic to teach children to get along despite disagreements.
Q: You are celebrating your 24th season as a member of Childrens Theater. What has been your favorite memory so far?
A: That’s when I did my very second show here, a play called Mississippi Panorama. It felt like one of those lights in a bottle type performances where everything was just right. Each member of the cast delivered their film to the same perfect standard, and I remember the audience absolutely loved it. Once the show ended, I felt like I was part of something special and that I was making a living doing something I truly loved.
Q: What do you think is the most enjoyable aspect of acting?
A: In many ways, performing comes easy for me in general. As an actor, I really like living in the world of reaction. It's cliché to hear the expression act as react because it sounds simple, but it's not easy for most actors to always live in the moment. For my part, reacting is something I love doing. My job is to go in, tell a story that I care about, and get on stage to perform with my friends and react to that.
Q: What advice would you give to future actors?
A: Be true to yourself, but also be fearless. I've seen many actors walk into a rehearsal room for the first time and start to doubt themselves. They often lack the faith and confidence in themselves to succeed. It's really about not being afraid to fail, and that's okay. Trust yourself, be as courageous as possible and go for it.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.presspubs.com/white_bear/news/24-seasons-strong-q-a-with-stage-actor-reed-sigmund/article_840b8fde-074b-11ef-979e-8b1444f12210.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related