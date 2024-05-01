What to do in May in Naples, Marco, Bonita, Immokalee

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS, MORE EVENTS THIS MONTH

Harlem Globetrotters: The entertaining basketball team will play at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, at 7 p.m. on May 2, as part of its 2024 world tour. Tickets start at $34. hertzarena.com.

Holocaust Remembrance Day program: The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples is hosting this free community program, To Every Person There is a Name, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. May 5 at the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center, 4720 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Advance registration is requested via jewishnaples.org.

Sensory Saturdays at the Botanical Garden of Naples: This May 11 event is created especially for guests and families with autism spectrum disorders and other sensory processing needs. Practical activities suitable for families and an air-conditioned break area will be offered. 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Free entry but upon prior reservation in order to minimize disturbance. naplesgarden.org.

The ride of silence: Naples Pathways Coalition is partnering with Naples Velo, Blue Zones Project SWFL and Bikes for Tykes to host a one-hour silent bike ride on May 15. The community is invited to join in honoring and remembering cyclists who have been injured or killed while cycling. Participants will meet at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for a departure at 6:30 p.m. Helmets required. Neon yellow shirts are encouraged for unity and visibility and will also be available for donation. Participation is free but donations are appreciated. Loaner bikes and helmets are available free of charge and must be returned at the end of the ride. These requests must be made by May 14 by emailing [email protected].

World Bee Day: Celebrate these pollinators through a series of afternoon activities at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road W., Naples, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20. Festivities include a presentation of native landscaping, a honey display, a honey tasting panel and the construction of a cardboard beehive. Nature journaling classes on how to draw bees and flowers are available for an additional fee. All other activities are included in the entrance fee. The on-site café is open from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance at corkscrew.audubon.org.

Memorial Day Public Service: The City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee hosts retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Elder Jr. at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. The service begins at 9 a.m. and will include traditional commemorations. Old 41 Road will be closed between Wilson and Ragsdale streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Contact City Hall at (239) 949-6262 for more information.

LIVE MUSIC INCLUDES STEPHEN MARLEY

The bad boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Stephen Marley: The Bad Boys of Reggae, known for the theme song to the movie Bad Boys, Bad Boys and Sweat, and Stephen Marley, eight-time Grammy Award winner and son of the legendary Bob Marley, will be performing in Immokalee. 8 p.m. May 4 at Seminole Center Outdoors, 506 1st Street. Tickets start at $55 and $1 from each ticket purchased will benefit the Ghetto Youths Foundation's mission to help people in need around the world. seminoleimmokaleecasino.com

The magic of the flute: Angel Massey and Jodie DeSalvo will perform this flute and piano ensemble at East Naples United Methodist Church, 2701 Airport Road S., Naples, at 3 p.m. on May 5. Free and open to the public. (239) 774-4696 or enaples.org.

Free community concert: The Unity Church of Naples and Seacrest Country Day School present this free concert on May 10. Jodie DeSalvo, the Voices of Unity, the Seacrest Choirs and other musicians will perform. There will be a freewill offering during intermission to help support church music programs. 7 p.m. at Naples Unity Church, 2000 Unity Way, Naples. unitynaples.org

Patriotic Pops: The Naples Philharmonic and Naples Philharmonic Choir perform everything from Sousa marches to the great music of Gershwin, at 8 p.m. May 23 and 24 at ArtisNaples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Tickets starting at $29.artsnaples.org

Live at L’Anse: Live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Coast Sports Complex at Cove Beer & Wine Bar, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. playparadisecoast.com.

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE, MUSICAL AND MORE

“Carrie: The Musical”: TheatreZone in Naples presents the musical adaptation of Carrie White's story, written by Stephen King in 1974. From 7:30 p.m. May 2 to 17 and 2 p.m. May 5. Tickets start at $50. The Naples Community School G&L Theater, 13275 Livingston Road.

Puffs, or seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and wizardry: This performance takes the focus away from the boy who went to a certain wizarding school and defeated evil. Instead, the main characters are the Puffs, who are loyal aliens, not meant to save the world and who really like badgers. Tickets cost $25. May 11-16 at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. gulfshoreplayhouse.org

PAULY SHORE, MORE STANDUP COMEDY AT OFF THE HOOK

Pauly Shore: The comedian performs stand-up at 6:45 p.m. from May 15 to 17 and at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 18. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $30, plus fees. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

Mario Adrion and Clay Horwitz: The comedy duo will perform at 7 p.m. on May 22. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $25, plus fees. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

Jackie Fabulous: The “Americas Got Talent” semi-finalist will perform stand-up at 7 p.m. on May 29. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $25, plus fees. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

ONGOING, KARAOKE, TRIVIA AND MORE

Open jam: 7-10 p.m. Z's Music Kitchen Tuesday, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Enjoy the music and the food. More information at (239) 304-9552 or zsmusickitchen.com.

Jebry's Jazz and Blues Jam Session: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday at Dogtooth Bar and Restaurant, 5310 Shirley St., Naples. (239) 431-7004.

Karaoke: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at Sneaky Pete's, 3465 Bonita Beach Road SW, #120, Bonita Springs. (239) 498-8887 or sneakypetesbonita.com.

Anecdote: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Street City Oven and Grill at Goodlette Corners, 1410 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 4, Naples.

Anecdote: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples.

Anecdote: 7 p.m. Monday at Naples Flatbread of Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, suite 520, Estero.

Special Experiences at Wonder Gardens: Wild Wonders animal encounters and guided tours are available for an additional fee on various days and times. Weekly habitat talks are free with paid entry every Thursday at 1 p.m. Topics vary. Wondergardens.org

Mall Dogs: Visiting adoptable dogs from the Gulf Coast Humane Society the first Thursday of each month. 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Lee County Sheriffs Outreach Center, suite 190. Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. miromaroutlets.com

Cool Cruisers Car Show: Cruises the first Sunday of each month until May. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. coolcruisersofsouthwestflorida.com Or miromaroutlets.com.

AGRICULTURAL MARKETS

Third Street South Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahama. Fresh produce, flowers, pasta, seafood, baked goods, prepared meals, jams, condiments, freshly roasted coffee, etc. Music, dog treats.

Immokalee State Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. To learn more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Friends of Koreshan Sunday Market: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Three Oaks Town Center, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, southern Lee County. Safer Facebook.

Organic bird farm: This 6-acre, all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup at the farm. Learn more about facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.