Heeramandi Queen Manisha Koirala on Age Disparity in Bollywood After 40: Ye Young, Pretty, Dumb Ka Bracket Hai… | EXCLUSIVE

In a recent interview with Zoom, renowned actress Manisha Koiralawho stars in the Netflix series The Constitution, has expressed concerns over the glaring age disparity faced by Bollywood actresses. Addressing the issue of opportunities for actors in their 40s, Koirala highlighted the importance of equality in the film industry.

Manisha Koirala unfiltered! Manisha said frankly Zoom“Honestly, there should be equality. I think male actors who are between 50 and 60 years old work as heroines with 20 year old actresses and those who are actresses between 40 and 50 years old, they will become mothers and so right away. There will be a role. There won't be a good role.

(Honestly speaking, there should be equality. I think male actors in their 50s and 60s work like heroes opposite 20-year-old actresses, while actresses in their 40s and 50s will often be relegated to the mother role and similar roles there are not many good roles.)

While recognizing the importance of portraying motherly roles, Koirala stressed the need for diverse and impactful roles for actresses of all ages. Drawing attention to one's own character in The Constitutionshe emphasized the nuanced portrayal of a mother figure with considerable depth, saying similar opportunities should be offered to all actresses.

“There is nothing wrong with becoming a mother, in fact it is good. But the role should be explosive like Mallikajaan's, she is also a mother. But I have to portray a lot of things. So it should There should be such roles and “Other actresses should also meet because I think the story we tell should be from a male point of view, not just the way a man sees a story,” said declared the queen.

(There's nothing wrong with playing a mother; in fact, it's really good. But the roles should have an impact, like that of Mallikajaan, who is also a mother. But I got the opportunity to play many different characters So there should be more roles like that, and other actresses should get them as well because I think it's a very old-fashioned way of looking at life. stories we tell should only have a male point of view, there should also be a female gaze.)

Furthermore, Koirala advocated for a shift in perspective towards storytelling, emphasizing the importance of authentically representing female perspectives. She called for discussions and awareness to challenge traditional norms and stereotypes in the industry.

Manisha told us: “Ask a woman how she wants to be portrayed: does her life become irrelevant after 40, or is she only good when she is young and pretty and later she is not more important? I think you can change, hona chahiye. And you have to be aware of it. A new dimension can be opened, it must be removed.

(I think all this should change, and we should discuss these things and raise awareness. There should be a discussion about this. A new dimension can open up. The barrier of being young, pretty and stupid should be broken.)

She added, “A 20-year-old should also get smart and good roles, not just look pretty and dance well. He should learn to act and perform wonderfully. Age should not be a bar for a performance 40, 50 mein hi If you are a serious actor, you can do good work in 20 or 16 years. Likewise, I think that if we keep women writers and directors, so many good things will happen that it will change afterwards. over the last few decades, it's been happening slowly but there's going to be more.”

(You don't have to become a serious actor at 40 or 50. If you're 20 or 16, you can do good work at that age too. Likewise, I think if we have female screenwriters, female directors and female cinematographers, a lot of good things will come out of this. This change will happen in a few decades. It has happened gradually so far, but it will happen more in the future.)

Talk about Constitution: The Diamond BazaarTHE Sanjay Leela Bhansali The series was released to rave reviews on Netflix on May 1. The series has a stellar cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and more.