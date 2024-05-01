Hollywood Heights-Santa Monica stays on course for 100





The Hollywood Heights Santa Monica neighborhood is straight out of a storybook with its rolling hills, tree-lined walkways, and Tudor homes. It's like this little oasis you just found when you got lost or by mistake, said Ed Zahra, a longtime member of the neighborhood association's board of directors. But once you arrive, you don't leave. This month, the East Dallas neighborhood will celebrate its centennial with a special house tour and gala that, fittingly, has been years in the making. In the early 1920s, developer JB Salmon purchased land in East Dallas across the street from what is now Tenison Park Golf Course. Early town maps listed it as Miss Martins Dairy. He renamed the neighborhood Hollywood Heights and sold the first lot in June 1924. In 1925, just north of Salmon's land, Bert Blair began developing the Santa Monica neighborhood. Both had California-inspired names and similar looks, given their mix of Craftsman, Spanish, and stone-adorned Tudor homes. There were also similar deed restrictions, such as 35-foot setbacks and height limits. By the late 1970s, however, the old deed restrictions had expired. All of a sudden, developers found East Dallas and the demolition began, Zahra says. Hoping to save neighborhood identities and preserve house facades, a coalition formed to consolidate Hollywood Heights and Santa Monica into a single conservation district. Hollywood Heights House Tour in Santa Monica May 3 and May 4 The weekend begins with a candlelight house tour and wine walk on Friday evening, which includes an exclusive tour of JB Salmons' house ($35). On Saturday, five houses can be visited during the afternoon ($20); the centennial gala will be held at Times Ten Cellars in the evening with dinner, wine and a live band ($75). Period attire optional. Learn more It was not an easy task. The city required extensive paperwork, including documentation of each house. The biggest obstacle, Zahra says, was convincing residents to give up some of their property rights in favor of a relatively new idea; Dallas had enacted its first conservation district in 1988. But they did, and the Hollywood HeightsSanta Monica Conservation District was officially established in 1993, with restrictions on deeds akin to the originals. This decision, Zahra says, saved our neighborhood from the wrecking ball. What hasn't been preserved are the origins of the names Hollywood and Santa Monica. Volunteer neighborhood historian Jennifer Near says the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles had just been built in 1923 and people were fascinated by the growing film industry. As it turned out, the neighborhood ended up being the scene of many big-screen-worthy moments. In 1938, a scorned lover placed a bomb in a suitcase and threw it through the window of the house where his ex-girlfriend was staying, destroying the Monte Vista duplex. Another house apparently had a speakeasy and a bowling alley in the basement. However, most residents were quiet, middle-class families. There were firefighters, dentists and foremen. Because the lawns were so deep, most residents made a habit of sitting on their porches and chatting with passersby. In the 1940s and '50s, Near says, the neighborhood was generally considered the vice president's or Treasury secretary's neighborhood, housing not corporate presidents (who lived on Swiss Avenue) but the lower floor. The Roaring Twenties-themed centennial celebrations hope to honor all of that history. For three years, the neighborhood association has been designing new street signs, selecting homes for tours and planning the final night's gala at Times Ten Cellars. The tour features a group of unique homes, said Juliette Smith, president of the neighborhood association. And the final party is when we will really celebrate our neighborhood's birthday. Author Catherine Wendland View profile Catherine Wendlandt is the deputy online editor of D MagazineThe Living and Home and Garden blogs, where she covers everything…

