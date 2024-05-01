Everything you need to know before you win





PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q1: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings Casino, sports betting and entertainment operator PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) will report earnings tomorrow before the bell. Here's what you need to know. PENN Entertainment beat analyst expectations by 9% last quarter, reporting revenue of $1.40 billion, down 12% year-over-year. It was a poor quarter for the company, with earnings estimates falling short of analyst estimates. Is PENN Entertainment a Profit Making Buy or Sell? Read our full analysis here, it's free. This quarter, analysts expect PENN Entertainment's revenue to decline 2.2% year-over-year to $1.64 billion, a reversal from the 7% increase in the same quarter last year. 'last year. The adjusted loss is expected to be -$0.52 per share. PENN Entertainment Total Income Analysts covering the company have generally reconfirmed their estimates over the past 30 days, suggesting they expect the company to stay the course before reporting profits. PENN Entertainment has only missed Wall Street revenue estimates once in the past two years, beating expectations by an average of 0.5%. Looking at PENN Entertainment's peers in the casino operator segment, some have already released their first quarter results, giving us an idea of ​​what we can expect. Monarch reported year-over-year revenue growth of 4.3%, meeting analysts' expectations, and Caesars Entertainment reported a revenue decline of 3.1%, below estimates of 3.1%. Monarch fell 3.9% following the results. Read our full analysis of Monarch results here And Caesars Entertainment results here. Stocks, particularly growth stocks where longer-term cash flows are more important to the story, had a strong end to 2023. But the start of 2024 saw more volatile stock performance thanks to mixed inflation data, and while some of the casino operators' stocks performed a little better, they were not spared, with prices down 5.9% on average over the month last. PENN Entertainment is down 6.1% in the same period and headed for profits with an average analyst price target of $26 (compared to the current stock price of $16.53). Today's young investors probably haven't read the timeless lessons of Gorilla Game: Picking Winners In High Technology because it was written more than 20 years ago, when Microsoft and Apple were first establishing their supremacy. But if we apply the same principles, then enterprise software titles leveraging their own generative AI capabilities might just be the gorillas of the future. It is with this in mind that we are delighted to present our free special report on a profitable, fast-growing enterprise software stock that's already riding the automation wave and looking to catch generative AI next.

