Frankie heads to Bollywood production to transfer to Southbank Center – BollyNews UK
A story of heroes and villains all singing and dancing with the costumes and spectacle of a Bollywood classic, to be streamed on
Queen Elizabeth Hall from July 31 to August 18
https://www.southbankco.uk/whats-on/performance-dance/frankie-goes-bollywood
Watford ticket pre-sale revenue exceeds 100,000, marking revolutionary milestone for RIFCO.
Rifco Theater Company in partnership with Watford Palace Theater And HOME Manchester we are over the moon to announce that Frankie goes to BollywoodRifco's most spectacular and ambitious musical to date, is set to transfer to Southbanks Queen Elizabeth Hall.
The breathtaking music which has just opened its world premiere for a period of three weeks at Watford Palace Theater will continue a 10-day race at HOME Manchesterfollowed by a national tour which will culminate within three weeks South Shore run.
Designed by the artistic director of Rifco, Pravesh Kumar MBE, Frankie goes to Bollywood is a spectacular story of heroes and villains, all singing and dancing, with all the costumes and spectacle of a Bollywood feature film. It tells the story of being British in Bollywood and explores what it takes to make it to the top.
Frankie never wanted to be a star, all she ever wanted was a close, loving family – but after a chance meeting with an up-and-coming director, she finds herself transported to Bollywood, cast in a film and placed in the spotlight. . Could the world of Bollywood offer her the family and community she's always dreamed of?
Suddenly, Frankie is immersed in the world of fame and fortune, but as she climbs the glittering stairs of fame, each step makes her wonder what she's willing to do, or endure, to succeed. .
Drawing inspiration from both traditional Bollywood music and the best of Western musical theater, the music of Frankie goes to Bollywood is a carefully integrated hybrid – designed to appeal to fans of the Bollywood genre as well as fans of a good old West End extravaganza.
Bollywood, as an industry, generates over $2 billion annually and, globally, the films have an audience of 1.3 billion. In the UK, a hit Bollywood film can be expected to gross up to 4 million – so it's no wonder that the glamorous appeal of Bollywood stardom appeals to many young people British South Asians. Frankie goes to Bollywood is inspired by the true stories of British Bollywood
Alongside some very well-known British faces from Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, there are also dozens of other British-born male and female actors who have established successful careers. Frankie goes to Bollywood was inspired by many of their stories, by Pravesh's own experience as a Brit in Bollywood and by what he observed about the experience of women of British descent in the industry.
Pravesh Kumar, MBE (writer/director) says Frankie is a play on many levels. It offers a sumptuous British version of the glorious stories of Bollywood; an incredibly colorful journey of romance, catchy songs and vibrant dance juxtaposed with an exploration of culture's darkest undercurrent. It is a celebration of all that is glorious and spectacular about Bollywood and Indian culture, while also shining a light on the less positive experiences women face. I wanted to highlight this issue because it is the responsibility of men to shine a light on sexism and call it out whenever and wherever they see it. I hope this show will be a catalyst.
Rifco Theater has a long tradition of working to celebrate and reflect contemporary Asian British experiences, culture and society. Pravesh's own experience working for a decade in Bollywood and his extensive work on the British South Asian experience in British theater and cinema play a fundamental role in the development of Rifco's untold stories and underrepresented voices.
Pravesh continuesFrankie Goes to Bollywood is both an ode and a call to action. An ode to the movies we grew up with – movies that made us laugh, cry, and burst our lungs in the shower. It's also a push to question the culture we grew up with, and come together to make it better, brighter, and ask important questions about deep-rooted sexism.
We have been blown away by the response to the show: pre-sales for our opening venue have been phenomenal, to the point where Frankie has almost surpassed pre-sales for any other performance at Watford Palace Theatre. We’re excited to come to Southbank and continue to meet a clearly pent-up demand for authentic South Asian theater in the UK.
