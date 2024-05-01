New Board Members of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society Foundation





The Hollywood Radio and Television Society has elected six new members to its HRTS Foundation board of directors, the organization announced Wednesday. The HRTS Foundation, first launched in 2022 (in honor of HRTS' 75th anniversary), is a charitable organization that aims to foster “a more diverse, equitable and inclusive television and entertainment industry.” Joining the board of directors: Aimie Billon, partner and strategy consultant in cause-related storytelling; Keely Cat-Wells, co-founder and CEO of Making Space; Tony Jonas, the founder of Tony Jonas Prods. ; Noriko Kelley, executive vice president of programming strategy at CBS Entertainment; Dick Lippin, Chairman, CEO and Founder of the Lippin Group; and Frederic Richter, writer, researcher and faculty member at NYU SPS. Existing members include HRTS Foundation Directors Phillippe Maigret and Melissa Grego, HRTS Foundation Secretary Robin Schwartz, HRTS President Odetta Watkins, Dan Erlij, Scott Hervey, Jordan Levin and Gary Marenzi. Additionally, Louie Ko was named treasurer of the HRTS Foundation. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse and experienced group of industry leaders to the HRTS Foundation Board,” said Maigret. “This esteemed group, alongside many other dedicated HRTS members, will help us establish the next generation of voices in the entertainment industry and build on the successes of the first year of the HRTS Fellowship.” Grego of HRTS added, “These new members of the HRTS Foundation Board of Directors have clearly demonstrated their support for our mission of fostering a more diverse, equitable and inclusive television and entertainment industry. I'm really excited to have them join our current board members as we enter our second year and continue the momentum we've already created with the foundation. Billion cultivates relationships with nonprofit organizations with a focus on entertainment and creative community engagement. Cat-Wells is an entrepreneur and disability rights advocate whose company is an accessible talent acquisition and learning platform enabling businesses to train, access and retain pre-qualified disability talent pipelines . Kelley oversees program planning and scheduling of all primetime broadcasts for CBS. She is the first woman to head programming for a television network. Jonas, who is also a professor at the University of Southern California, is a 30-plus year entertainment industry veteran and previously served as chairman of Warner Bros. Television. Lippin has more than 35 years of experience in the entertainment industry and oversees its international entertainment, communications, public relations and marketing organization. Richter has worked on projects for HBO, Netflix, Amazon, Showtime, MGM, Universal Television and more. The HRTS scholarship program has just welcomed its second class, including Lawnyá Benton (JHRTS), Isabelle Boccasino (JHRTS), Grace Fang (JHRTS), LaCreshia Griffin-Pope (JHRTS), Petra Holness (JHRTS), Sana Hussein (JHRTS), Nadira Johnson (JHRTS), Ingrid Nin (JHRTS), Mackenzie Rohan (JHRTS) and Hankai Yan (JHRTS). New scholarship students include Lauren Delisle (academic), Alfredo (José) Facio, Jr. (Academic), Jessica Li (academic), Tamar Sebesta (Academic) AndJee Hoon (Fred) Seo (academic).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/hollywood-radio-and-television-society-foundation-board-members-1235987995/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos