Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Jasmine Bhasin and more…

'Crazily obsessed' Ananya Panday drops photo of her 'baby jaan' Riot

Mumbai – Actress Ananya Blacksmith On Wednesday, she introduced the world to her new four-legged friend – her pet dog 'Riot', calling him the 'cutest little boy'.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the dog, leaving fans in awe of its cuteness.

The first snap shows Ananya holding the little dog in her arms, while she smiles for the camera. There are some photos of the dog playing with the toys in Ananya's house.

The last photo shows the dog sleeping next to Ananya, under a blanket.

The post was captioned: “Guys, say hello to my baby Jaan – 'RIOT'…he's the cutest little boy in the entire world and I'm madly obsessed.” PS. This will become a RIOT fan page.

Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor commented, “I'm a Massi.” Malaika Arora wrote: “adorable”. Maheep Kapoor said: “So cute.”

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh, written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment banners. and Baby Tiger Movies.

It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

Ananya next has 'Call Me Bae', 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

Tara Sutaria Releases 'Instagram vs Reality' Video, Treats Her Fans to a Glittering Photoshoot

Mumbai – Actress Tara Sutaria treated her massive fandom to a scintillating “Instagram vs Reality” video, giving a glimpse into her steamy photo shoots and what she's really up to behind the scenes (BTS).

On Instagram, the famous 'Student of the Year 2' actress who has 8.6 million followers shared a Reel video, in which she can be seen posing in a see-through black outfit for a photo shoot.

The montage video further shows a BTS from another photo shoot in which Tara wears a white tube top and blue denim.

The video ends with Tara making a rose in an ice cream bowl.

It was captioned: “What you see on Instagram versus reality – a little puppy making ice flowers and looking like a two year old…” A rose for the lady? “@piasutaria.”

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller Apurva. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

Previously, she had worked in films like Ek Villain Returns, Tadap and Heropanti 2.

Jasmine Bhasin enjoys a swing on a beach in Mauritius, describes it as paradise

Mumbai – Actress Jasmine Bhasin On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of a beach in Mauritius, calling it “paradise” and saying she didn't want to leave the island.

Jasmine, who participated in 'Bigg Boss 14', was on vacation with her boyfriend Aly Goni.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine posted a new Reel video from her adventurous vacation, in which she can be seen wearing a breezy knee-length red dress, which she paired with slippers.

The visuals show Jasmine running on the white sand towards the mesmerizing beach. The video also shows her enjoying a swing on the beach.

The post was captioned: “Paradise… Secret Beach @anantaraikomauritius was my favorite place…”

Commenting on the video, Aly said: “The videographer is so good na.” To which Jasmine replied: “Best videography and editor.” What would I do without you”.

On the work front, Jasmine, who has been a part of 'Naagin 4', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', has done Punjabi films 'Carry On Jattiye' and 'Ardaas Sarbat De' . Put it in the chat.

Amyra Dastur sparkles in a golden saree; says “steal – life, eyeliner, everything”

Mumbai – Actress Amyra Dasturon Wednesday, treated fans to mesmerizing photos of her in a shimmering gold sari, and opened up about how she's “flying” in her life, eyeliner and all!

Amyra, who is known for her work in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', 'Kaalakaandi', 'Jogi' etc., took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, in which she can be seen wearing a saree of golden color.

She paired the shimmering saree with a matching tube blouse, adorned with heavy embellishments.

For makeup, she opted for peachy brown lips, winged eyeliner, and brown eyeshadow. She kept her hair open and accessorized it with silver pearl earrings.

The post is captioned: “Just started it. Life, eyeliner, everything.

Amyra was last seen in the period crime thriller series 'Bambai Meri Jaan'.

Kareena Wishes 'Dearest Saba' on 48th Birthday, Shares Throwback Photos

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khanon Wednesday, showered his love on his sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her 48th birthday and dropped some never-before-seen throwback photos.

The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared two throwback photos with the birthday girl. Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is also featured in one of the photographs.

Kareena also wrote a birthday note: “Happy birthday Saba, my darling…I love you…God bless you always.”

Daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, jewelry designer Saba is Saif's younger sister.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan. The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead alongside Kareena. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play pivotal roles.

She next has “Singham Again” in the works.

Alaya would do a remake of Grandpa Kabir Bedis Khoon Bhari Maang if it wasn't done in an artful manner

Mumbai – Actress Alaya F. has expressed interest in starring in a period drama and even talked about what it would take for him to feature in a remake of Kabir Bedi and Rekha's 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

Speaking to IANS about the 1988 film 'Khoon Bhari Maang', Alaya said: If people think it's right, then sure, and if they don't do it in a fancy way. I feel like when these fancy things happen, then I'm not, like it's just because some fancy association is doing it.

If I'm really right for the role and they feel like I'm able to add value to the project, then yes, of course, she added.

Considered a cult classic, 'Khoon Bhari Maang', directed by Rakesh Roshan, revolves around the story of Rekha, who almost gets killed because of her wealth by her second husband played by Kabir Bedi.

In the action thriller, she sets out to take revenge after transforming from a simple avatar to a glamorous one.

Since her debut in 2020 with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya has featured in several genres of films including psychological thriller, supernatural thriller and action thriller.

However, she wants to make a historical drama.

I really want to do it as a period film. Where I can wear all this royal attire and feel all this. This is something I want to do, said Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi.

She added: I also think it'll be something new that I'll kind of get my feet wet into; and actually in my acting class I learned a lot about it, I did a lot of these scenes. So it'll be fun to put that to use because it's totally different from anything I've done before.

Nimrat Kaur Shares Glimpse of 'Bandra Mornings', Wishes a 'Happy May 1st'

Mumbai– Nimrat Kauron Wednesday, gave a glimpse of his 'Bandra mornings' and wished everyone on the occasion of May 1.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of photos from her morning walk.

The first photo shows cats sitting on the side of the road. It is subtitled: “Mornings of Bandra…”.

We see his jogging shoes and his shiuli flowers. There is also a video of the church.

The last photo is a selfie, in which we can see Nimrat wearing a beige colored running jacket with no makeup and hair tied in a ponytail.

She captioned it: “Happy May 1st!!”

International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, celebrated on May 1, is a celebration of work and the working class.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she last featured in a mystery thriller web series “School of Lies”.

Nimrat then has “Section 84” in the works.

Huma Qureshi reveals what comforts her even when she's sleep deprived

Mumbai – Actress Huma Qureshiwho is currently filming her upcoming project “Gulabi”, shared what comforts her even when she is sleep deprived.

The “Maharani” star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of herself entering a bookstore. The actress appears to be at the airport when she spots her debut novel, “Zeba: An Accidental Superhero,” kept in the bookstore's featured products section.

She captioned it: No matter how sleep deprived I am… This always comforts me.

Huma also shared a sneak peek from the set of her upcoming film 'Gulabi', where she will essay the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The filming took place in a desert region. A preview also showed camels in the distance.

Aaj ka office #Gulabi, the actress wrote in the caption.

Talking about 'Gulabi', directed by Vipul Mehta, is based on a true story. It chronicles the journey of a courageous rickshaw driver who inspired women to take control of their destiny.

Humas' debut novel, “Zeba: An Accidental Superhero,” is about magic, wonder and resilience. In the story, the protagonist, Zeba, wears her hijab as a cape and transforms into a symbol of strength in the face of challenges. (IANS)