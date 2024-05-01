Ryan Gosling says The Fall Guy aims to get his stunts recognized at the Oscars

The guy who falls just in timewhich tells the story of Ryan Gosling's depressed stuntman, fully embraced the action at its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, with stuntmen fighting, falling and riding motorcycles all over the red carpet.

Held at the Dolby Theater, the premiere transformed Hollywood Boulevard into its own movie set, as two stunt riders did wheelies down the queue on their motorcycles, followed by another jumping off a multi-platform floors on the entrance mat. Then, Gosling stood between two of his stand-ins from the film – all dressed in matching suits – as the performers were torn through step and rehearsal. Later, three stuntmen broke the glass to enter the mat and compete in front of the crowd; and just before the screening, another jumped from the Dolby's balcony onto the stage to join the cast.

Gosling – who on top of all that, made an appearance alongside Mikey Day as Beavis and Butt-Head, from Saturday Night Live sketch they appeared in earlier this month, before putting his costume back on – told the audience: “Obviously it's a love letter to the stunt community, these are the people who work the harder in show business. They risk more than anyone else. This movie is just a giant campaign to get an Oscar for stunts. (The Academy does not currently recognize any stunt categories at the Oscars).

“I don't know what to say, how to say thank you to someone who was set on fire eight times for you, who jumped out of a helicopter, who rolled a car eight times for you – that's just an example of what they did.” do for us, what they bring to cinema, what they risk for all of us,” the star continued. “It's truly been an honor to be a part of something that tells your story in one way or another. 'another one.”

The film follows Gosling's Colt Seavers, who has retired from the business but returns to find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's hit film (played by Emily Blunt). On the carpet, Blunt explained why she thinks stunt performers have been underestimated for so long.

“I think we're all really baffled because these are the unsung heroes of our industry, I don't know why they live in the shadows; maybe their incredible humility and the fact that they want to maintain the mystery for the audience, give the audience that kind of sense of wonder that it's the actor doing it,” she said. The Hollywood Reporter. “But I just feel like we're past that point, there's no mystery about making movies now. We see behind the scenes of the prosthetics and all that, so why not see behind the scenes of how a waterfall is designed by these incredible artists?

Gosling has five stunt doubles in the film, but does some of the work himself, including a 12-story fall. Director David Leitch (himself a former stuntman) and producer Kelly McCormick reflected on the decision on his part to do this stunt, as McCormick stated that “it was really a big challenge for him in his experience of Colt Seavers. And the day he did it, I may have bawled my eyes out because I was looking down from below and he was very high up. I trust the system and the team, but there was something so moving and beautiful about him trusting them too and going out there and going for it, as scared as he was. have the heights.

“It was really exciting and kind of like the moment we knew he was really embracing the character to the fullest,” Leitch added. “He was a great partner throughout the film and it was kind of a physical display. He was willing to do any stunt we asked him to do.

The guy who falls just in time hits theaters Friday.