Opening of a new cocktail lounge, restaurant and performance hall in Troy





The Mayflower opens to the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. It is located in an iconic building in downtown Troy that began as a theater in the 1920s and at one point housed as many as four theaters. The building has served as an arts center for 10 years. In November 2022, the distillery announced that Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., had purchased the building and planned to work with Anthony Scott, founder of AM Scott Distillery, to bring the space back to life. Mayflower guests can expect an innovative cocktail menu that pays homage to classics while embracing bold new flavors, a press release from the distillery states. Each drink is prepared with the finest ingredients and presented with flair. DORA drinks will be served during operating hours at the original theater box office. In addition to cocktails, there will be a selection of sharing platters for guests to enjoy while listening to live music on stage at The Mayflowers Original Theaters from Thursday to Saturday. The venue is divided into two floors with four different seating areas, according to the release. Two of the spaces are only open during live performances. The Cocktail Lounge (first floor) Guests can watch the mixologists in action with a mix of traditional tables, chairs and soft, comfortable seating.

The Highball (second floor) Drink and dine in the former movie theater converted into a semi-private dining room, overlooking the cocktail lounge.

The Theater (First Floor) Sit on a velvet chair and enjoy cocktails and food with a wonderful view of the live shows. This space is only open during live performances.

The Gallery (second floor) Overlooking the theater, the gallery allows guests to enjoy food, drinks and live music from an elevated perspective. This space is only open during live performances. Explore Previous coverage: Mayflower building in Troy will house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store Previous coverage: Mayflower building in Troy will house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store Reservations are required. Seating for one to five guests is available for 90 minutes, and groups of six or more last two hours. If tables are available, the service team will organize extended meals. All guests must be 21 years of age and older. A ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce, will be held prior to the ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. More details The Mayflower, located at 9 W. Main St., is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. For more information about The Mayflower and upcoming events, visit mayflowertroy.com. For more information on AM Scott Distillery, visit scottdistillery.com. Explore April Restaurant Roundup: 9 Open, 4 Closed, 3 Coming, and More Announcing Changes April Restaurant Roundup: 9 Open, 4 Closed, 3 Coming, and More Announcing Changes

